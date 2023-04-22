Man smokes outside kindergarten argues he couldn’t go to smoking area because of rain

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user asked if rain is a valid reason for smokers to smoke in areas where smoking is not allowed, such as a bus stop or HDB void deck with no smoking sign.

But u/Custom_Fish wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (Apr 21) that this was just a rhetorical question and that he was kidding, since this is “not allowed no matter what.”

He went on to say, “If you smoke in a non-smoking area (and these smokers invariably litter and toss their cig butts on the ground) you are objectively a morally bankrupt, inconsiderate and straight up bad person. Please consider changing for the better.

I say this because I just had to tell off a piece of s**t for smoking outside a kindergarten. Dumbass said he couldn’t go out to the grassy area because it’s raining. Like is that supposed to temporarily lift the no-smoking law???”

Some commenters said that a no-smoking campaign should appeal to people’s vanity. Another wrote, “i just came back from Japan and i was so impressed that i didn’t smell cigarette much because they have smoking rooms that are sheltered (either in malls/individual shophouses).”

“Report to nea (National Environment Agency) and pray hard nea takes actual action,” a Reddit user chimed in.

A commenter took yet another track, “I would like to propose a new law: if you see a smoker violating non-smoking laws, you are legally allowed to punch them without any legal repercussions to you.

This would solve the inconsiderate smoker problem overnight.”

However, this was called out for being too extreme.

The NEA extended the smoking ban to “more public places where the public are more likely to be exposed every day to second-hand tobacco smoke, in consultation with the public and relevant stakeholders. These include areas in buildings, food retail establishments, transport nodes, public service vehicles, sports, and recreational facilities” for the protection of non-smokers. /TISG

