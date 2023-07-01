Man seen dancing for cashier staff for free cupcake

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans were delighted to see a man caught on video dancing allegedly for a free cupcake. Many netizens agreed that he deserved the prize. An online user took to social media on Wednesday (June 28) to share the video of the man who was seen dancing emphatically in front of a bakery.

Reported to have taken place on Tuesday (June 27), the video caption reads, “At Butter Studio’s -The Bugis Junction.” The post also included a short narrative about what was happening then. “Passerby saw the man’s effort!” it read. “Giving (the) person encouragement and support! Seeing the man has accepted their challenge!”

According to the post, the challenge was to attempt to come up with a dance for any of the songs from The Little Mermaid. “Thank you for making our day…(for) the joy and laughter,” the post said. “You definitely deserve a cupcake. You are awesome!”

Many online users took to the post’s comments section to share messages of support for the dancing man.

“Good performance, hope you get what you want,” said one.

One or two online users hypothesised that he was trying to impress the cashier.

Still, to others, the man’s performance reminded them of Tiktok, a social media platform where many dancers make it to fame.

“Confirm a lot of likes and followers on TikTok,” said one online user.

“Entertaining,” said one, adding applauding emojis. Another commented, “Oh my gosh…I think he loves TikTok.”

