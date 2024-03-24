SINGAPORE: An online user recently took to social media to share a screengrab of a conversation in which a woman asked her friend for a “favour,” requesting that he return a birthday present she gave him four years ago. Her reason was that she was short on money.

The screengrab captured the friend writing, “Anyway, can you do me a small favour? Do you remember four years ago I brought you Apple Airpods as a birthday present?” online user Jeffrey Tan Meng Lee shared on Monday (March 18), the conversation between two people on Telegram.

Completely turning the tables, she asked for the gift back, saying, “Can I get them back because mine spoiled already and I am not doing so well financially… Can you please return (them) to me? If you see this, please respond. Thanks.”

Sometime after not getting a response, the friend sent another message. “Read message, dont want reply?” she asked before adding, “I’m not asking for anything much, just the AirPods…and you bluetick me uhh…”

Appearing to have been taken by surprise, the friend on the receiving end replied, “Hmm, can you see what you’re typing first or not? Birthday gift still want to take back…by the way, those AirPods already (broke) long ago.”

Giving their friend a taste of their own medicine, they also wrote, “I’m also financially not doing well, don’t have a proper job and income yet. Four years ago, I bought makan for you that caifan (economy rice) (and it) cost S$4.00. Please pay (it) now to me, thanks.”

The friend did not seem to take it well.

While the post made some laugh, it encouraged others to share similar experiences with former friends. “An almost similar thing happened to me!” wrote one. “But the gift she gave me was money and she asked me to buy a new phone myself.

It was via bank transfer. When she gave it to me, I did ask for her bank account twice cause (I felt) guilty, as I wanted to return it to her.

She didn’t want me to return it and forced me to keep it. I was like, ‘Fine okay’ since I couldn’t do anything and we were quite far away from each other too.

After almost a year, she asked for it back. It just sucks that these people are putting us in a tough position. What’s worse is that she was my ex-colleague and had access and knowledge to my bank account and address.”

Another saw a different way to deal with such a situation, commenting, “Very petty friendship. If it doesn’t cost you an arm or leg, just pay it back lah or buy him a new one – so long as it’s not a scam. The friendship will grow stronger.”

A third asked if the writer ever got their S$4.00 back.

