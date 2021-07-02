Man hurls death threats and homophobic slurs at LGBT community, says ‘I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make it into a gang clash next year’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man on TikTok openly threatened members of the LGBTQ+ community in an expletive-filled video.

In a video of an Instagram live broadcast, two men were seen talking. The man in the top half of the screen did not say much during the video, but the bespectacled in the bottom half went on an anti-LGBTQ+ rant, even going as far as to threaten them.

It was later found that the bespectacled man was one Ambuj Pandey, and the other was one Em.

The one-minute-thirty-second-long clip started with the bespectacled Ambuj saying: “Why not I f**king challenge the whole LGBT to a fight? This one I think I want to whack all of them”.

He added that he wanted to make sure that Pink Dot would not happen.

According to their website, Pink Dot Sg is a non-profit movement for everyone, straight and gay, who support the belief that everyone deserves the freedom to love.

“I’ll f**king make sure, I’ll f**king send my guys to riot at Pink Dot and make sure, I’ll make it into a gang clash next year”, he threatened.

While it is unclear, the man in the top half of the video could be part of the LGBTQ+ community, as Ambuj often addressed his threats to the former.

“Bro, like legit one day if I see you, I’ll be the reason why LGBT will no longer exist in Singapore and I’ll be the happiest person. Because I’m not a bapok (A Malay word for transvestite. Used derogatorily in a swearing context) like you”, he said.

He also said to Em in the live video that he did not care the latter was 17 years old and would punch him. He also threatened to throw Em’s body into a drain.

He added that he knew where Em lived and said: “Maybe I can send someone to burn down your house, I also don’t mind”.

“I just don’t like your face and I don’t like how gay you are also”, he could be heard saying.

At one point in the video, an image of Ambuj holding up a knife could be seen.

Responding to TISG’s queries, Ambuj said that the entire incident started because Em made fun of the Singapore flag.

Days later, Em wanted to talk about the incident again, which is why both of them went on Instagram Live.

Ambuj added that when he did not take Em’s side, the latter attacked him personally, calling him a homophobe and adding that he was against the LGBT community.

At the time of the Instagram Live video, Ambuj added that he was not aware Em was underage.

He said that even though Em was asked a serious question, he made a joke out of it. This was what triggered Ambuj. He also added that he only lost his temper during the last 30 mins of the video, which was what was taken out of context. He also noted that the police have reached out to him regarding the entire issue.

“Before you guys go and attack someone, get to know the whole story and how this happened. He triggered my anger and he started to call me names. Before I started scolding him he was already calling us names and that triggered us. Once we did the same thing, this is what happened”, Ambuj said.

TISG has reached out to Em for comment and clarification. /TISG

