Man complains after drink stallholder allegedly tells him to go elsewhere when he complains about prices

Singapore — A man took to social media to gripe about the service he encountered after a drink stallholder there told him off for complaining about prices.

In a post to popular page Complaint Singapore one man wrote that when he brought his family to eat at Chong Pang Nasi Lemak stall at midnight, the drink stallholder charged him exorbitant prices. He said that when he ordered two cans of Coca-Cola and a cup of Water Chestnut drink, the lady charged him S$6.10 for it.

When he asked her for a breakdown of the price, she said that each can drink was S$1.80 and the Water Chestnut was S$2.50. Enquiring about other prices, he found that she charged S$5 for sugarcane and S$1.50 for black coffee.

When he asked her if the price was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stallholder replied that the coffee shop was only open for short hours and that there was an additional midnight charge, which was why the prices were significantly higher.

He added that the drink stallholder then told him that if he felt the prices were too expensive, they should not come to Chong Pang Nasi Lemak to eat.

“This is the first time I heard the drinks got midnight charge”, he wrote, sharing a photo of the lady.

Netizens who commented on the post were divided, with some feeling that the lady’s charges were justified but others expressing that people should boycott the establishment.

/TISG

