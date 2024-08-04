;
Malaysia

Malaysian ringgit’s 10-day gains mark longest winning streak in 14 years as economic outlook improves

ByMary Alavanza

August 4, 2024

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian ringgit is on track to achieve its longest winning streak in 14 years, buoyed by an improved economic outlook and a surge in foreign investments.

On Friday, Aug 2, the ringgit climbed 1.6% against the US dollar, marking its 10th consecutive day of gains, the most extended run since 2010.

According to The Business Times, this performance comes after three years of decline for the ringgit. The Malaysian government’s efforts to boost foreign investments and reduce subsidies have begun to show results, attracting global funds back into the country.

In 2024, foreign investors poured US$112 million into Malaysian stocks.

Economic recovery in Malaysia is also gaining momentum. Malaysia’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth surpassed forecasted estimates, with rising exports contributing to the positive results. 

Bernama reported that Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan said on Thursday, “We believe the economic growth projections of four to five per cent in 2024 can be achieved and may go to a higher level.”

See also  Why SGdollar record high against MYringgit excites Singaporeans & Johoreans

He also noted that the local currency is expected to strengthen further.

Analysts from Malayan Banking, including Saktiandi Supaat, have noted that the ringgit’s strong performance could continue due to improved optimism amid bold fiscal reforms, strong growth, and rising foreign investor interest. /TISG

Read also: Bank Negara Malaysia responds to Ringgit’s fall to 26-year low

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Malaysia

M’sia plans to build 100km wall along Thai border to curb crime

November 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Malaysia

Malaysia’s 2.5 million worker cap limits foreign labour to just 90,000, igniting plantation crisis

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Malaysia

Malaysia forms special task force to investigate the death of a teen from electrocution on bus

November 6, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Lifestyle

Netizens tell woman upset over dark denims staining her designer shoes that this is normal

November 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporeans unhappy with higher Changi Airport fees

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Family of M’sian engineer who drowned in condo pool hopes 70-year-old man who tried to rescue her won’t blame himself

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Food

Popular Golden Mile chicken rice stall to temporarily close down while owner undergoes hand surgery

November 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.