Malaysia

Malaysian eatery wins praise for offering prepaid meals to those who are hungry

ByAnna Maria Romero

October 12, 2024

SELANGOR: If you ever find yourself hungry in Bandar Bukit Raja or Pandamaran but are unable to pay for a meal, there’s no need to worry, because one eatery has got you covered.

Patrons of the restaurant Choon Guan 1956 don’t just believe in “the power of kindness and community,” they’ve put their money where their mouth is by paying ahead of time for meals for those who can’t afford food.

A sign in the eatery says as much in both Malay and English: “Jika anda lapar dan tiada wang, makanan ini telah dibayar terlebih dahulu,” the sign reads, telling diners that meals have already been prepaid for those who are hungry but have no money.

To prove it, a bunch of receipts for those meals have already been stuck to the sign.

According to the eatery’s Instagram post toward the end of August, “generous souls” have paid for the food.

However, Choon Guan 1956 doesn’t stop there, but encourages goodness to go on and on.

See also  'Kampung' spirit shines through amidst coronavirus outbreak as residents in Punggol share masks and medical supplies

“Let’s continue to pay it forward and support each other through small acts of kindness,” the post says.

This means that diners at the eatery who wish to participate in this pay-it-forward scheme may do so and help feed those who are hungry as well.

David Kan Yew Weng, who was identified in a Must Share News article as the owner of Choon Guan 1956, also recently shared a photo of the sign and the receipts attached to it on a Facebook group for Meru Klang Residents.

He wrote, “We understand that sometimes life can be challenging,” and added that those who are hungry but have no money may avail of the meals in his eatery.

“We are here to support our communities, because no one should go hungry,” Mr Kan added.

Screengrab/ David Kan Yew Weng

In a comment to his post, he said that people who wish to avail of the free meals may take one of the receipts and simply present it to the staff of Choon Guan 1956.

See also  Minister says water sabotaged and contaminated in Malaysia's most industrialised state

Netizens have applauded his initiative not only in making sure people don’t go without meals but also for creating opportunities for kindness to be shared and community to be built.

Others have expressed the desire to help out in the endeavor as well, with some adding that they hope other restaurants will follow the example set by Choon Guan 1956.

Some called it a “great initiative” and said they would support it, while others expressed their thanks and respect toward Mr Kan. /TISG

Read also:  Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Malaysia

World Bank stuns with prediction: Malaysia to join high-income club by 2028

October 9, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Malaysia

Msians shocked by staff kissing dough, mamak stall worker using broom to clean cooking pots, and hawker washing pot with drain water

October 9, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

World Bank urges Malaysia to cut petrol subsidy to achieve budget goals

October 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Celebrity

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA shows generosity with 100 million KRW donation to Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “MANTRA” scores a “Triple-Kill” on China’s top 3 music platforms

October 12, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Unleash your inner spy or Samurai as Japan’s taxi drivers turn into bodyguards and ninjas for a price!

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Daring dad turns high-speed train into a sky-high nursery for viral baby trio

October 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.