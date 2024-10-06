Featured News Malaysia

ByAnna Maria Romero

October 6, 2024

MALAYSIA: In his commitment to ensure his daughter gets an education, one father walks six kilometres to school with her daily.

A Facebook user from Kuala Lumpur named Abbe Hae shared the story of Izara and her father on Tuesday (Oct 1). The post has been shared and commented on many times.

Mr Hae wrote that while Izara’s sister, who is in high school, goes to a school 1.5 kilometres away, Izara, who is in sixth grade, goes to a school twice as far. This means she and her dad walk six kilometres to and fro every single day, regardless of the weather.

Like many parents in Southeast Asia, especially those who live in remote areas, Izara’s father used to bring her and her sister to school via motorcycle. The motorbike is no longer working, and the family has financial problems, which means it cannot be repaired.

A kind villager who chanced upon the father and daughter pair gave them a ride.

“Thank you to the locals who are concerned about these children’s problems,” wrote Mr Hae. He was very impressed by Izara’s father’s responsibility toward his daughter, going a long way on foot to school so that Izara would not fall behind in her studies.

Mr Hae called this a commitment that other parents should follow.

He also appeared to be much taken by what a hard worker Izara is, noting that she had just gotten home, but she opened her school bag right away and began to go over her lessons.

Moved by the family’s situation, Mr Hae, an entrepreneur, is starting a scholarship for Izara this month to help ensure she gets the education her father desires for her and that she deserves.

He also said he would pay for the repairs of Izara’s father’s motorcycle but would need the assistance of some of the neighbours to help facilitate this.

He wants this done as soon as possible so the father and his daughters no longer have to make their lengthy treks. “Hopefully, Izara will be a successful child someday…,” he added, thanking the neighbours who have given the family rides thus far. /TISG

