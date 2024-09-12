Lifestyle

“It hurts me to see him get more and more demoralised everyday,” Daughter seeks assistance online to find job opportunities for 60 yo father

ByYoko Nicole

September 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: A young woman from Singapore turned to social media on Wednesday (Sep 11) to seek assistance in finding a job for her 60-year-old father.

“My father recently left his job due to exhaustion and poor health, and after about a month of resting, he wants to get back into the workforce,” she wrote on r/askSingapore. 

“For context, he is looking for jobs as a driver/delivery worker since he doesn’t have a high education level and that is what he has been doing for many years.”

Despite being a student with no experience in job searching, she has been assisting her father in applying for jobs on platforms like FastJobs and Jobstreet, as well as updating his resume to highlight his skills and work history.

Unfortunately, their efforts resulted in only one company inviting him for an interview, which did not lead to a job offer.

 “Things are kind of urgent as we are starting to feel the financial strain. I’m unable to work for the time being as well since I’m taking a major exam this year,” she lamented.

“It hurts me to see him get more and more demoralised everyday, and I’m frustrated at myself for not being able to help him more, especially with my major exam coming up which renders me very little time for all these troubles and my lack of experience.”

“He can try chauffeur, security guard, or admin jobs.”

In the comments section, one Redditor suggested that instead of relying solely on online applications, her father should be more proactive and visit various locations in person, including industrial estates, neighborhood shops, and food centers, to directly inquire about available job openings.

He also said that her father could stroll around the malls and see if some of the restaurants are hiring.

He added, “Does he mind working in restaurants, if he doesn’t mind, the restaurants in malls always have a big poster about job vacancies. He can take pictures of these jobs, come home and call or WhatsApp the companies to apply.”

Another Redditor proposed considering security positions as an alternative. He wrote, “Would he be considering taking job as security at condo or commercial building? Usually the job is a lot of sitting especially at night. But I think he needs to take some courses first claimable via MySkillsFuture.”

A third Redditor suggested exploring a variety of job opportunities. He commented, “He can try chauffeur, security guard, or admin jobs.”

A fourth netizen recommended contacting a Member of Parliament (MP) for help, adding, “That’s what they are there for. Not to shake hands and cut ribbons.”

