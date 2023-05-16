Maid works in a household with 6 adults and 2 pets, asks if she should get a raise after working for 9 years

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who works for a large family for 9 years wanted to know if she should ask for a pay raise.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote: “I just want an opinion regarding my asking of an addition to my salary since I’m taking care of 6persons plus 2fur pets”. She explained that the household she worked in had her taking care of and cleaning up after two pets and six adults.

“Is it unjustifiable to ask since I’ve been with them for 9yrs now?” she asked.

Here’s what netizens who commented on her post said:

A foreign domestic helper took to social media to say that she has a very calculative employer who refused to give or take a few days when paying her salary.

The post was shared to a Facebook help group by the maid’s friend, who wrote that the maid had worked for nearly six years with this specific employer. Because the maid had started working for her employer on Dec 17, the employer took that date as the date she paid the helper’s salary.

After her two-year contract, the maid went on leave and returned to work on Dec 22. The employer then took this new date as her helper’s salary date. In the post, the maid added that the date should not be changed based on her leave and that her employer was very calculative.

Other helpers who commented on the post agreed that the employer was being calculative. The maid herself also said that going to MOM may cause more friction between her and her employer.

Read the full story here:

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg