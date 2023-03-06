Maid says after her tooth implant fell out, her gum is bleeding & swelling, but she doesn’t want to trouble her boss for dental fees

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic worker who needed to visit the dentist took to social media asking for advice as she did not want to trouble her boss for dental fees.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked others in the group for recommendations on a more affordable dental clinic. She wrote that her implanted tooth had fallen out but she still tried to fit it back into its place. The maid added that she managed to chew food and her tooth had been fine for a month, but her gums around the implanted tooth had been bleeding and swelling.

“i am very worry i’ll get infection and worst. i dont want to trouble my boss for the dental fee. so if there cheaper dentist for us can u tell me”, the maid wrote, asking for recommendations.

Netizens who commented on her post told her to search on Facebook. Others also recommended polyclinics.

Last month, in a similar case, an employer took to social media asking what she could do because she was unable to afford to pay for her maid’s surgery.

In a post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid’s employer asked if any other netizen had Tendonitis. She wrote that her maid had Tendonitis on her thumb, which is when a tendon swells (becomes inflamed) after a tendon injury. It can cause joint pain, and stiffness, and affects how a tendon moves.

The woman then asked: “My helper has this issue and I wished to help her however I do not have so much money for surgery”. She also wrote that her helper did not do much housework and asked if one would need surgery for Tendonitis.

