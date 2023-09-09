Home News Domestic Helpers Maid forgets to go for her 6-month medical checkup, asks if MOM...

Maid forgets to go for her 6-month medical checkup, asks if MOM will cancel her Work Permit

In this picture taken on February 12, 2023, Miraj Bibi, who works as a maid, sits in the kitchen at her home (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
By Obbana Rajah

She was two days late in going for her medical checkup

SINGAPORE: A rather worried domestic helper took to social media asking if her Work Permit would be cancelled because she forgot to go for her half-yearly medical checkup on time.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote: “My 6 months medical supposed to be is september 5 but because i forgot about it i only did today so its 2 days late”.

She asked if anyone else had the same issue and whether the Manpower Ministry would cancel her Work Permit (WP).

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

