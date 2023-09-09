Maid forgets to go for her 6-month medical checkup, asks if MOM will cancel her Work Permit

SINGAPORE: A rather worried domestic helper took to social media asking if her Work Permit would be cancelled because she forgot to go for her half-yearly medical checkup on time.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote: “My 6 months medical supposed to be is september 5 but because i forgot about it i only did today so its 2 days late”.

She asked if anyone else had the same issue and whether the Manpower Ministry would cancel her Work Permit (WP).

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Read related:

Earlier this year, an employer whose helper wanted to travel overseas on her days off took to social media to ask whether she was legally allowed to do so and if he was liable to pay her medical fees.

In a post to a Facebook support group for helpers and employers alike, the man wrote: “As employer, can anyone advise whether it us the legal rights of my helper to travel to Johore Bahru or Batam on her off day”.

He also asked if the employer would be liable to pay medical fees and bear other expenses should the helper meet with an accident overseas.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts