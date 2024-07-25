SINGAPORE: M1, a subsidiary of Keppel, is set to retire all 3G services in Singapore starting Aug 1. This move will include voice, messaging, and data services.

The Edge Singapore reported that alongside M1, other mobile network operators (MNOs) in Singapore, Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) and StarHub, have also announced plans to retire their 3G services by July 31, as announced by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on July 26, 2023.

The decision to retire 3G services is primarily driven by the fact that these services are no longer widely used in Singapore.

M1 stated that the freed-up spectrum from retiring 3G will be repurposed to improve its 5G services, offering faster speeds and better connectivity.

According to M1, most customers are already on 4G or 5G plans. For those still using 3G handsets, M1 has offered various “attractive promotions” to encourage upgrades to 4G or 5G-enabled devices.

Manjot Singh Mann, CEO of M1, said, “Singapore is leading the way globally and in the region with a high rate of 5G adoption.

We’re excited for more customers to experience faster speeds, close to real-time network responses and enhanced connectivity. The move towards 5G will also provide better and more secure services to mobile users in Singapore.”

Mr Mann noted that M1 has proactively informed customers about the end of their 3G services through various channels.

Most customers have already transitioned to 4G or 5G, with only a small percentage still using 3G. “For these remaining customers, we would urge them to make the switch soon or let us know if they need further help,” he added.

Similarly, StarHub announced it will retire its 3G network in November, giving customers more time to transition to 4G and 5G services.

StarHub’s statement emphasised that the extension is meant to provide affected customers “ample time” to upgrade their services.

They have also implemented several measures to assist this transition, including regular outreach through SMS, emails, phone calls, and WhatsApp alerts.

“Our frontline teams are available to assist customers via the StarHub hotline, website, and StarHub shops. We encourage affected customers to upgrade promptly to avoid any service disruption.

This initiative also extends to our enterprise customers, with whom we will be actively reaching out to ensure a smooth transition,” StarHub’s statement read.

Like M1, freeing up the 3G spectrum will allow StarHub to improve its 5G services, providing faster speeds and better connectivity. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos