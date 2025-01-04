CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Entertainment

Love Scout: New SBS workplace romance drama attracts an encouraging 5.2% audience rating

ByLydia Koh

January 4, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, in the premiere episode of the SBS office romance drama Love Scout, which aired on Jan 3 KST, viewers were introduced to Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), a sharp and calculating CEO, and her unexpected reunion with Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Joon Hyuk), a former rival turned secretary.

The drama opened with strong ratings, achieving an average nationwide viewership of 5.2%, peaking at 7.3%, according to Nielsen Korea—a promising start for the series.

Photo: Instagram/SBS Drama

Unique and tension-filled journey

Love Scout centres around Kang Ji Yoon, the CEO of Peoples, a high-profile headhunting company. At work, Ji Yoon is a master strategist who values individuals based on their capabilities.

However, outside the office, she is comically clumsy, constantly bumping into things and misplacing her belongings. Her blunt and prickly personality drives away her secretaries, leaving her in a perpetual hiring cycle.

The dynamic takes a twist when Yoo Eun Ho, someone whose career she once derailed, appears as her new secretary. Their strained relationship, marked by mistrust, sets the stage for a unique and tension-filled journey.

See also  Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min transform a routine commute into a romantic morning stroll in new drama "Love Scout" 

The drama airs on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST. Have you watched the first episode?

Han Ji Min is a renowned South Korean actress who is celebrated for her versatile performances and captivating presence. She started acting in the early 2000s and has since been well-known in the entertainment industry. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov 5, 1982.

Versatile and captivating

Lee Joon Hyuk is a prominent South Korean actor recognized for his versatility and captivating performances. Born on March 13, 1984, he has consistently showcased his talent in various roles, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Lee Joon Hyuk’s career gained significant momentum with his role as Seo Dong Jae in the critically acclaimed drama “Stranger” (2017-2020). He became a well-known and sought-after actor thanks to his portrayal of the tenacious and astute prosecutor.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

In the upcoming drama ‘Love Scout’, Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min have a tense first encounter

January 2, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Japan’s year-end music show will feature appearances by TWICE, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and TXT

December 31, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Celebrities pay moving tributes to the victims of the Muan aviation disaster

December 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Property

SG billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s company to sell premium condos in next 2 weeks as housing market shows signs of recovery

January 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Get S$6 return voucher for every S$60 CDC supermarket voucher spent at FairPrice until Jan 12

January 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Technology

SenseTime slashes Singapore office space and scales back ambitions as it struggles to keep pace in the post-ChatGPT era

January 4, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

Love Scout: New SBS workplace romance drama attracts an encouraging 5.2% audience rating

January 4, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.