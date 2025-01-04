KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, in the premiere episode of the SBS office romance drama Love Scout, which aired on Jan 3 KST, viewers were introduced to Kang Ji Yoon (Han Ji Min), a sharp and calculating CEO, and her unexpected reunion with Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Joon Hyuk), a former rival turned secretary.

The drama opened with strong ratings, achieving an average nationwide viewership of 5.2%, peaking at 7.3%, according to Nielsen Korea—a promising start for the series.

Unique and tension-filled journey

Love Scout centres around Kang Ji Yoon, the CEO of Peoples, a high-profile headhunting company. At work, Ji Yoon is a master strategist who values individuals based on their capabilities.

However, outside the office, she is comically clumsy, constantly bumping into things and misplacing her belongings. Her blunt and prickly personality drives away her secretaries, leaving her in a perpetual hiring cycle.

The dynamic takes a twist when Yoo Eun Ho, someone whose career she once derailed, appears as her new secretary. Their strained relationship, marked by mistrust, sets the stage for a unique and tension-filled journey.

The drama airs on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST. Have you watched the first episode?

Han Ji Min is a renowned South Korean actress who is celebrated for her versatile performances and captivating presence. She started acting in the early 2000s and has since been well-known in the entertainment industry. She was born in Seoul, South Korea, on Nov 5, 1982.

Versatile and captivating

Lee Joon Hyuk is a prominent South Korean actor recognized for his versatility and captivating performances. Born on March 13, 1984, he has consistently showcased his talent in various roles, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Lee Joon Hyuk’s career gained significant momentum with his role as Seo Dong Jae in the critically acclaimed drama “Stranger” (2017-2020). He became a well-known and sought-after actor thanks to his portrayal of the tenacious and astute prosecutor.