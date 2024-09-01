According to Soompi, the drama adaptation of “Love in the Big City” has unveiled its first posters featuring Nam Yoon Su.

Based on the bestselling novel by Park Sang Young, “Love in the Big City” is a thoughtfully crafted series that merges elements of romance and comedy.

The story follows a young writer named Go Young as he navigates the complexities of life and love, with Park Sang-Young adapting the script to retain the novel’s original charm.

Rising talents

The drama adopts a Hollywood-style format, featuring four acclaimed Korean directors: Hur Jin Ho and Hong Ji Young, along with rising talents Son Tae Gyum and Kim Se In. Each director will helm a different part of the story, allowing them to showcase their strengths and styles.

Nam Yoon Su takes on the role of Go Young, a character who grows and matures through his experiences with love.

Nam Yoon Su began his career as a model before transitioning to acting, gaining recognition for his roles in dramas such as “4 Kinds of House,” “Extracurricular,” “Beyond Evil,” “The King’s Affection,” and “Today’s Webtoon.”

The drama will also feature a talented supporting cast, including Lee Soo Kyung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Kwon Hyuk, Na Hyun Woo, Jin Ho Eun, and Kim Won Joong.

On Oct 21, eight episodes of “Love in the Big City” are set to air.

Charismatic characters

Nam Yoon Su is a South Korean actor who has gained recognition for his roles in various dramas and films. He is renowned for his adaptable acting style and capacity to play various roles.

He began his acting career in 2013 and has since appeared in numerous projects, including dramas like “Radiant Office,” “My First First Love,” and “Do You Like Brahms?”

The dramas “Radio Romance” (2018) and “Her Private Life” (2019), in which Nam Yoon Su portrayed the lead male characters, are his most well-known works. His performances in these dramas showcased his ability to portray romantic and charismatic characters.