“Looks like McDonald’s clown without bushy hair” — Albino milk snake spotted in Singapore

SINGAPORE: An online user recently asked Singaporeans for help identifying a red and white snake allegedly found in Singapore.

Albino milk snake or the McDonald’s clown? An online user took to the Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Sunday (July 2) to share a photo of a captivating red and white snake. “Someone posted this from another group, found in Singapore,” the caption read. “Can (anyone) help me confirm the ID? Is it Nelson’s milk snake?”

A handful of online users responded to the query. While some guessed what kind of snake it was — several identified the animal as Albino Nelson’s Milksnake.

“Did it say if it was in Singapore?” asked one. “I am just guessing if it is some kind of sea snake?”

“Likely an Albino Nelson’s Milksnake released or escaped from an owner,” said another.

Others raised concerns over the likelihood that the snake was either released by a pet owner or had escaped. “Yeah, looks like an albino milk snake,” said a third. “Definitely seems to be a released or escaped pet, since it’s not a native species. I think it’s illegal for people to have pet snakes in Singapore. Probably need to inform NParks or ACRES of this.”

“This is not a local snake. Guess people released it. Need to report,” said a fourth.

When one user asked if the snake was venomous, another replied, “Nope… but it has a well-known characteristic of eating venomous snakes.”

Still, another user drew a rather amusing comparison, saying, “Looks like (the) McDonald’s clown without bushy hair.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg