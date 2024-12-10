SINGAPORE: Fintech and securities firm Longbridge Group, headquartered in Singapore, has raised over US$100 million (S$134 million) in new funding to support its global expansion.

This brings the company’s total funding to over US$150 million (S$201 million), raised from prominent financial groups and investment institutions, according to The Edge Singapore.

Singapore Business Review reported that Longbridge Group plans to strengthen its global trading infrastructure and expand into new regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Longbridge’s brokerage arm, Longbridge Securities Singapore, has removed commission fees indefinitely, claiming to be the first in the market to do so, unlike competitors who typically offer such benefits only during promotional periods.

Longbridge Securities Singapore, established in 2019, is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It holds a Capital Market Services licence and a qualification for financial advisory exemption. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)