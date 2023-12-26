Featured News Home News

Loh Kean Yew reveals he married his mystery girlfriend early this year

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 26, 2023

SINGAPORE: Top badminton player Loh Kean Yew unveiled a double whammy of surprises on his Instagram account over the holiday weekend that may have broken the hearts of some female fans. On Dec 24, he revealed that it had been one year since he had engaged.

But the real shocker came on Christmas Day when Loh wrote that he and his lady are “Celebrating our ROM Anniversary in about 2 months 😛❤️.” And whom did Loh marry? Nobody knows. Perhaps the shuttler wants to keep this aspect of his life private.

While the posts show photos of his fiancée and, later, his bride, her back is either turned away from the camera or pictures are taken from far away. However, there may be a hint in the hashtag to his engagement post. But he doesn’t mention or tag her name in the photos, so we suppose her identity will remain a secret.

In the Dec 24 post, Loh chose the iconic Marina Bay Sands as the background for his proposal, and he’s seen in a suit holding a young woman in a strapless red dress in his arms. He captioned, “Last year today, she said yes ❤️💍 #jiayew.”

Other photos show the badminton player getting down on one knee in a classic proposal pose. He holds one of his lady’s hands while a jewellery box is in his other hand. Meanwhile, she smiles from ear to ear and has a gigantic bouquet in her arms.

For the Dec 25 post, Loh wrote, “This festive season is extra special, I believe that to go far, one must go together. Here’s to new beginnings and to becoming a better self. I would like to take this moment to spread some love and kindness, wishing you the best of times with your family and loved ones ❤️🎄

The pictures he posted were taken at Musée Rodin in Paris, with Loh in a Hugo Boss suit and his bride in a light pink gown with a cascading train from luxury bridal and evening wear designer Millia London.

Congratulations have since poured in on Loh’s IG posts, including from fellow badminton players such as world number 1 Danish player Viktor Axelsen, who is Loh’s good friend, and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.

The ROM occurred in February; Mothership reported on Dec 26 and confirmed that the marriage had been registered in Singapore.

Congratulations to the happy couple! The Independent Singapore wishes you a long and happy life together. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew badminton champion is more interesting than you might think, things you should know 

