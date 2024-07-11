BTS’ Jimin’s latest song with Loco has made a remarkable debut on the Billboard charts, prompting Loco to express gratitude to his collaborator.

Released on June 28th, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” marks Loco’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jimin’s new pre-release track debuted at No. 88 on the Hot 100 chart, which lists the most popular songs in the United States, according to a report published by Billboard on July 8.

Jimin’s sixth solo appearance comes with this debut, following “VIBE,” “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” “Like Crazy,” and “Angel Pt. 1.” On top of that, Loco debuts on the Hot 100.

Showing gratitude

On July 9, Loco shared a post from Billboard regarding their song’s chart debut on Instagram, thanking Jimin for making it to the top 100.

Loco wrote, “Thanks to Jimin, I’m on the Hot 100.” Jimin and PSY currently have the second-most entries among Korean soloists on the Hot 100, with five apiece.

Jimin’s bandmate Jungkook is the Korean artist with the most solo entries on the list, with seven entries, holding the record.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” made a big splash this week as it debuted on the Billboard charts.

It became the third best-selling single of the week in the US when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Single Sales list; on the main Digital Song Sales chart, it hit No.3 while on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, it hit No.7.

Furthermore, it hit No.16 in the Global 200.