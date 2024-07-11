Entertainment

Loco thanks BTS’ Jimin for the Smeraldo Garden Marching Band’s first Billboard Hot 100 entry

ByLydia Koh

July 11, 2024

BTS’ Jimin’s latest song with Loco has made a remarkable debut on the Billboard charts, prompting Loco to express gratitude to his collaborator.

Released on June 28th, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” marks Loco’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jimin’s new pre-release track debuted at No. 88 on the Hot 100 chart, which lists the most popular songs in the United States, according to a report published by Billboard on July 8.

Jimin’s sixth solo appearance comes with this debut, following “VIBE,” “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” “Like Crazy,” and “Angel Pt. 1.” On top of that, Loco debuts on the Hot 100.

Showing gratitude

On July 9, Loco shared a post from Billboard regarding their song’s chart debut on Instagram, thanking Jimin for making it to the top 100.

Loco wrote, “Thanks to Jimin, I’m on the Hot 100.” Jimin and PSY currently have the second-most entries among Korean soloists on the Hot 100, with five apiece.

See also  BTS' Jimin trends worldwide after sharing an adorable clip of himself

Jimin’s bandmate Jungkook is the Korean artist with the most solo entries on the list, with seven entries, holding the record.

“Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” made a big splash this week as it debuted on the Billboard charts.

It became the third best-selling single of the week in the US when it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Single Sales list; on the main Digital Song Sales chart, it hit No.3 while on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, it hit No.7.

Furthermore, it hit No.16 in the Global 200.

Energetic sound

The pre-release single from Jimin’s next solo album, “MUSE,” “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” was made available on June 28 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Rapper Loco features in the song, which combines a big band sound with a lively bounce and hip-hop elements. The song shot to the top of the iTunes charts in several different nations across the world as soon as it was released.

See also  Alexander McQueen necklace seen on BTS' Jimin sells out after his 'Butter' teaser photo release

The song peaked at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 108 regions on June 29 at 7 AM KST, including the US, UK, Japan, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia, and Canada.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Kanye West “defies” China’s censorship: He took the Chinese land by storm with an unstoppable performance

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Jung So Min of Love Next Door addresses rumours of dating Jung Hae In

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

First look at The Fiery Priest 2 as Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun prepare to dispense justice

October 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Home News

Singapore’s OCBC Group CEO Helen Wong ranked as 2nd most powerful woman in Asia for 2024

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

From pedestrians to cyclists blocking roads: Why are people on Singapore roads becoming “more and more entitled and selfish these days?”

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.