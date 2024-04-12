SINGAPORE: LHN Facilities Management Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of LHN Group, secured tender for 260 Upper Bukit Timah Road. The selection process considered both price and quality factors.

The project aims to transform the site into a vibrant mixed-use community hub for Rail Corridor users and Upper Bukit Timah residents, prioritising accessibility, sustainability, creativity, and recreation.

The former Bukit Timah Fire Station, strategically positioned near the upcoming Hume MRT Station, will serve as a community node along the Rail Corridor. It will also act as a gateway for visitors to explore the area’s rich heritage and natural attractions.

Surrounded by lush greenery and heritage landmarks, including the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and Bukit Batok Nature Park, the site offers easy access to recreational corridors such as the Rail Corridor and the Coast-to-Coast Central Trail.

The rejuvenation project aims to promote inclusive communities and sustainable lifestyles, creating a nexus for social interaction and connecting seamlessly with nature trails.

To enrich the visitor and resident experience, a variety of amenities and activities will be available, including a gym, pet-friendly spaces, bike rental facilities, community gardens, swimming classes, workshops, minimarts, and affordable food and beverage options.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, LHN plans to enhance the existing buildings while adhering to guidelines, optimising space usage and minimising disruptions.

Sustainable features such as solar energy systems, water and energy conservation fittings, bicycle facilities, and electric vehicle charging points will be integrated. Additionally, the project will offer spaces for community gardens, wellness programs, sustainability education, and upcycling workshops.

As part of its co-living business expansion, a section of the site will be dedicated to Coliwoo, a subsidiary of LHN Group. The co-living serviced apartments are expected to open in the first half of 2025, offering residents a seamless blend of urban living and nature immersion.

Kelvin Lim, Executive Chairman, Executive Director & Group Managing Director of LHN Group, expressed confidence in the project’s ability to foster a sustainable and close-knit community.

He said, “Being awarded the tender at 260 Upper Bukit Timah Road is an excellent opportunity for us to materialise our vision of building a sustainable close-knit community. With our extensive experience in space optimisation, building restoration and co-living space operations, we are confident that our plans for the premises will not only revitalise the premises itself but also benefit the wider neighbourhood.” /TISG

