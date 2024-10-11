SINGAPORE: Singapore has lost one of its most distinguished and courageous daughters with the passing of Dr Lee Wei Ling on 9 October 2024, at the age of 69. A beloved neurologist, Dr Lee dedicated her life to the advancement of medical science and the well-being of her patients, all while embodying a tenacity that echoed her family’s enduring legacy of public service.

Born in 1955, Dr Lee was the second child and only daughter of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, and his wife, Madam Kwa Geok Choo. She was the sister of Lee Hsien Loong and Lee Hsien Yang.

Dr Lee never married but gave all she had to her work. She pursued her studies with an unrelenting drive, obtaining her medical degree from the National University of Singapore and further specializing in neurology.

Dr Lee’s illustrious career spanned several decades at the National Neuroscience Institute, where she became a leading voice in her field. Her contributions to the understanding and treatment of neurological disorders have left an indelible mark on the medical community. She was known not only for her keen intellect and professional acumen but also for her compassion and fierce advocacy for patient care.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Lee was known for her outspoken nature and principled stance on various social and political issues. She often expressed her views fearlessly, offering a candid and thoughtful perspective on matters concerning Singapore’s governance and her family’s legacy. In doing so, she embodied a strong sense of independence and integrity, traits she held dear throughout her life.

Dr Lee made headlines in 2017 when a disagreement with her elder brother, then-Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, spilled into the public domain. Dr Lee and her younger brother, Lee Hsien Yang, accused their elder brother of using state organs against them when the feud that initially revolved around their late father’s last wishes erupted.

In August 2020, Dr Lee shared in a candid Facebook post that she had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder that gradually impairs movement and muscle control. True to her character, Dr Lee met this diagnosis with stoicism, declaring that she would “endure” despite the debilitating nature of the disease.

Her bravery in facing such a condition reflected the same spirit with which she approached both her personal and professional challenges—forthright, unyielding, and with a sense of duty to the truth.

Dr Lee was closest to Lee Hsien Yang and his family but her younger brother has been unable to be with her in her final moments, due to the latest government action against him and his wife. Mr Lee, who has left Singapore and is residing in the UK, has expressed deep sadness that he was not able to be with his sister as she battled the rare brain disorder she was facing.

Dr Lee’s passing is not only a loss to the medical fraternity but also to Singapore as a whole. She leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to truth and service. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all those who knew her and were touched by her indomitable spirit.

The Independent team sends our deepest condolences to the Lee family.