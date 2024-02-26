;
Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae will star in new crime investigation K-drama “Crash”

ByLydia Koh

February 26, 2024

Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae have been confirmed as key cast members in the highly anticipated K-drama Crash.

The series revolves around traffic crime investigations (TCI), delving into road-related crimes and more. The ensemble cast, featuring additional actors in diverse roles, promises an engaging viewing experience.

Photo: Wikipedia/Kwak Sun Young

Announced on Feb 26, 2023, Crash stars Lee Min Ki, renowned for his roles in Because This is My First Life and Behind Your Touch.

Kwak Sun Young, known for Encounter and Brain Works, joins him and Heo Sung Tae, famed for his antagonist role in Squid Game, in a new character.

Trademark realistic portrayal of crimes

Directed by Park Joon Woo, creator of the 2021 hit Taxi Driver, Crash maintains his trademark realistic portrayal of crimes but introduces a fresh concept.

Park Joon Woo, the scriptwriter with previous work on Triple, oversees a production by KT Studio and Ace Story. Lee Ho Cheol and Moon Hee are confirmed to play supporting roles.

The narrative of Crash focuses on traffic-related offences, ranging from insurance fraud to reckless driving, while also delving into more severe incidents such as attempted violence and murder on the road.

This groundbreaking series is the first to explore the intricate conspiracies behind traffic crimes.

Details about the drama

Lee Min Ki takes on the lead role of Cha Yeon Ho, the intelligent director of TCI and a KAIST graduate skilled in using mathematics to reconstruct accidents.

Kwak Sun Young portrays Min So Hee, an adept detective dissecting crime complexities. Heo Sung Tae’s character, Jung Chae Man, assumes the role of team leader addressing departmental flaws.

Scheduled for a 12-episode run, Crash is set to premiere on May 6, 2024, airing on the ENA Network during the Monday and Tuesday slots, with each episode lasting approximately 60 minutes.

The series promises a thrilling exploration of traffic crimes and their hidden dimensions.

