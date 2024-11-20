;
Entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin blast off in ‘When The Stars Gossip’ – Mark your calendars for an out-of-this-world premiere & space mission teasers

ByLydia Koh

November 20, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, the highly anticipated tvN weekend drama When the Stars Gossip is set to premiere on Jan 4, 2025, at 9:20 pm KST.

This unique series blends romance and sci-fi as it follows life aboard a zero-gravity space station.

Gong Ryong, played by Lee Min Ho, is a gynaecologist and obstetrician who unexpectedly shows up at the space station.

As the future son-in-law of Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate, MZ Group, Gong Ryong embarks on his space journey with a hidden mission, sparking curiosity about his secret agenda.

Gong Hyo Jin plays Commander Eve Kim, a perfectionist tasked with her first mission as a space station commander.

Eve is dedicated to upholding safety in the dangerous space environment, raising questions about whether she will complete her mission flawlessly.

Photo: Instagram/tvN Drama

Adventure element

The drama also features Oh Jung Se as Kang Kang Soo, a carefree second son of a financial dynasty turned fruit fly researcher at the station. His unexpected foray into space adds an adventurous element to the storyline.

See also  Lee Min Ho returns to showbiz with Netflix drama after military service

Han Ji Eun portrays Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong’s brilliant and capable girlfriend, who also happens to be the last heir of the MZ Group.

Kim Joo Hun and Lee El play key members of Seoul MCC’s Ground Control Center, linking Earth to space, while Lee Cho Hee portrays twins Mina and Dona Lee, showcasing contrasting personalities.

Heo Nam Jun takes on the role of Lee Seung Joon, a scientist studying dementia in mice aboard the station.

Fresh narrative

This star-studded cast promises engaging chemistry and a fresh narrative, blending romance, intrigue, and humour.

With its unique setting and compelling characters, When the Stars Gossip is poised to captivate audiences in the new year. Stay tuned for more updates!

Actor and singer Lee Min Ho is well-known in South Korea. He gained international fame with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in the popular drama “Boys Over Flowers” (2009).

This role catapulted him to stardom and earned him the Best New Actor – Television trophy at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

ENHYPEN makes history with 1.4M sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-; first repackaged K-Pop album to achieve this milestone

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS announces return to the music scene after two years

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

2024 MAMA Awards: Yeonjun, Karina, Rei, Yoshi, and Hanbin set to dazzle in special opening theme stage

November 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin blast off in ‘When The Stars Gossip’ – Mark your calendars for an out-of-this-world premiere & space mission teasers

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Lee Junho sets the stage to shine: Get ready for his ‘Midnight Sun’ concert tour in 2025

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh
Asia

China firm offers cash rewards to singles who pursue romantic relationships – is this the future of employee happiness?

November 20, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI gained 0.2%

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.