KOREA: According to Soompi, the highly anticipated tvN weekend drama When the Stars Gossip is set to premiere on Jan 4, 2025, at 9:20 pm KST.

This unique series blends romance and sci-fi as it follows life aboard a zero-gravity space station.

Gong Ryong, played by Lee Min Ho, is a gynaecologist and obstetrician who unexpectedly shows up at the space station.

As the future son-in-law of Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate, MZ Group, Gong Ryong embarks on his space journey with a hidden mission, sparking curiosity about his secret agenda.

Gong Hyo Jin plays Commander Eve Kim, a perfectionist tasked with her first mission as a space station commander.

Eve is dedicated to upholding safety in the dangerous space environment, raising questions about whether she will complete her mission flawlessly.

Adventure element

The drama also features Oh Jung Se as Kang Kang Soo, a carefree second son of a financial dynasty turned fruit fly researcher at the station. His unexpected foray into space adds an adventurous element to the storyline.

Han Ji Eun portrays Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong’s brilliant and capable girlfriend, who also happens to be the last heir of the MZ Group.

Kim Joo Hun and Lee El play key members of Seoul MCC’s Ground Control Center, linking Earth to space, while Lee Cho Hee portrays twins Mina and Dona Lee, showcasing contrasting personalities.

Heo Nam Jun takes on the role of Lee Seung Joon, a scientist studying dementia in mice aboard the station.

Fresh narrative

This star-studded cast promises engaging chemistry and a fresh narrative, blending romance, intrigue, and humour.

With its unique setting and compelling characters, When the Stars Gossip is poised to captivate audiences in the new year. Stay tuned for more updates!

Actor and singer Lee Min Ho is well-known in South Korea. He gained international fame with his role as Gu Jun-pyo in the popular drama “Boys Over Flowers” (2009).

This role catapulted him to stardom and earned him the Best New Actor – Television trophy at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.