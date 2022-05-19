Home News Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He's back!”

Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

“And even from my sickbed, even if you are going to lower me into the grave and I feel that something is going wrong, I will get up.” — Lee Kuan Yew

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A video of a Lee Kuan Yew lookalike went viral on social media and WhatsApp messenger after many thought they were once again seeing Singapore’s founding Prime Minister in the flesh.

The eight-second clip showed a man resembling the late Mr Lee having a meal at a coffee shop. Clad in a singlet and pants, and sporting a similar hairstyle to his doppelgänger, the elderly man seemed unaware of the video being taken.

Within a short while, after it was posted, netizens had a field day in the comments section.

Many netizens also quoted Mr Lee, who said in 1988: “And even from my sickbed, even if you are going to lower me into the grave and I feel that something is going wrong, I will get up.”

Here’s what they said:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do After finding out from the neighbour that her employers had planned to replace her, one domestic helper took to social media...
Read more
Home News

Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

A video of a Lee Kuan Yew lookalike went viral on social media and WhatsApp messenger after many thought they were once again seeing...
Read more
Arts

President Halimah Yacob inaugurates solo exhibit of Cultural Medallion winner, artist Goh Beng Kwan

“My heartiest congratulations to Mr Goh on the opening of #GBK85. I hope that your exhibition will inspire many Singaporeans and bring communities together,”...
Read more
Celebrity

Sharon Au is ‘starting from zero again’ after Paris burglars ‘took everything’

Former actress Sharon Au says she hasn’t been sleeping well after burglars made their way into her Paris apartment late last month and they...
Read more
Home News

‘The force is strong with you’ — Netizens tell WP MP Leon Perera after his ride in Star Wars-themed GrabCar that ‘made his evening’

An encounter with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda from the immensely popular The Mandalorian series, warmed the cockles of Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Leon...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do After...
Read more
Home News

Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

A video of a Lee Kuan Yew lookalike went viral on social media and WhatsApp messenger after many thought...
Read more
Arts

President Halimah Yacob inaugurates solo exhibit of Cultural Medallion winner, artist Goh Beng Kwan

“My heartiest congratulations to Mr Goh on the opening of #GBK85. I hope that your exhibition will inspire many...
Read more
Celebrity

Sharon Au is ‘starting from zero again’ after Paris burglars ‘took everything’

Former actress Sharon Au says she hasn’t been sleeping well after burglars made their way into her Paris apartment...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore