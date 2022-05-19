Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

A video of a Lee Kuan Yew lookalike went viral on social media and WhatsApp messenger after many thought they were once again seeing Singapore’s founding Prime Minister in the flesh.
The eight-second clip showed a man resembling the late Mr Lee having a meal at a coffee shop. Clad in a singlet and pants, and sporting a similar hairstyle to his doppelgänger, the elderly man seemed unaware of the video being taken.
Within a short while, after it was posted, netizens had a field day in the comments section.
Many netizens also quoted Mr Lee, who said in 1988: “And even from my sickbed, even if you are going to lower me into the grave and I feel that something is going wrong, I will get up.”
Here’s what they said:
