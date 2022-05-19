Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

After finding out from the neighbour that her employers had planned to replace her, one domestic helper took to social media to ask others for advice on what to do.

The domestic helper, who went by the name of タグ たや あやた or Tagutaya ayata on Facebook, wrote in a post on Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) on Tuesday (May 17). She asked if there were any other helpers who had faced a situation similar to what she was going through.

Read more here