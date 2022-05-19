Home News Stories you might've missed, May 19

Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are our top stories published today

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do

After finding out from the neighbour that her employers had planned to replace her, one domestic helper took to social media to ask others for advice on what to do.

The domestic helper, who went by the name of タグ たや あやた or Tagutaya ayata on Facebook, wrote in a post on Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) on Tuesday (May 17). She asked if there were any other helpers who had faced a situation similar to what she was going through. 

Read more here

Crocodile sunbathing, takes over Choa Chu Kang canal, YOU shall not pass!

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ @khaijer

Animal sightings are not unusual in Singapore at all, and most people may see an otter and just walk by. But a crocodile is another story, as one TikToker found out.

Set to a background of a rather dramatic foreground music, @khaijer posted a 30-second video of an unmoving croc in a concrete canal at Choa Chu Kang on Monday (May 16).

Read more here

Netizen says ‘waste money on this’ TraceTogether gantry, can now be put in museums

Sharing a photo of electronic TraceTogether gantries that were no longer in use, one netizen said that they could be put in museums.

In a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, a netizen by the name of Danny Tan shared a photo of two standalone automated check-in gantries deployed in what looked to be a shopping mall. Mr Tan wrote: “Waste money on this, now can put in the museum”.

Read more here

Woman wears dress made out of FairPrice plastic bags, performs fashion model walk at FairPrice Finest supermarket

Photo: TikTok screengrab/ lambeturahtkw
There are many ways to get creative, including, it seems, fashioning a dress from plastic FairPrice grocery bags.

A woman, who already made the news some months ago for a frock made of betting slips from Singapore Pools, recently caught people’s eyes once again with a floor-length plastic gown.

Read more here

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do After finding out from the neighbour that her employers had planned to replace her, one domestic helper took to social media...
Read more
Home News

Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

A video of a Lee Kuan Yew lookalike went viral on social media and WhatsApp messenger after many thought they were once again seeing...
Read more
Arts

President Halimah Yacob inaugurates solo exhibit of Cultural Medallion winner, artist Goh Beng Kwan

“My heartiest congratulations to Mr Goh on the opening of #GBK85. I hope that your exhibition will inspire many Singaporeans and bring communities together,”...
Read more
Celebrity

Sharon Au is ‘starting from zero again’ after Paris burglars ‘took everything’

Former actress Sharon Au says she hasn’t been sleeping well after burglars made their way into her Paris apartment late last month and they...
Read more
Home News

‘The force is strong with you’ — Netizens tell WP MP Leon Perera after his ride in Star Wars-themed GrabCar that ‘made his evening’

An encounter with Grogu, aka Baby Yoda from the immensely popular The Mandalorian series, warmed the cockles of Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Leon...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do After...
Read more
Home News

Lee Kuan Yew lookalike seen at coffeeshop, netizens say, “He’s back!”

A video of a Lee Kuan Yew lookalike went viral on social media and WhatsApp messenger after many thought...
Read more
Arts

President Halimah Yacob inaugurates solo exhibit of Cultural Medallion winner, artist Goh Beng Kwan

“My heartiest congratulations to Mr Goh on the opening of #GBK85. I hope that your exhibition will inspire many...
Read more
Celebrity

Sharon Au is ‘starting from zero again’ after Paris burglars ‘took everything’

Former actress Sharon Au says she hasn’t been sleeping well after burglars made their way into her Paris apartment...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore