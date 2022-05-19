Stories you might’ve missed, May 19

Maid finds out from neighbour that her employers were looking to replace her, asks advice on what to do
After finding out from the neighbour that her employers had planned to replace her, one domestic helper took to social media to ask others for advice on what to do.
The domestic helper, who went by the name of タグ たや あやた or Tagutaya ayata on Facebook, wrote in a post on Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum) on Tuesday (May 17). She asked if there were any other helpers who had faced a situation similar to what she was going through.
Crocodile sunbathing, takes over Choa Chu Kang canal, YOU shall not pass!
Animal sightings are not unusual in Singapore at all, and most people may see an otter and just walk by. But a crocodile is another story, as one TikToker found out.
Set to a background of a rather dramatic foreground music, @khaijer posted a 30-second video of an unmoving croc in a concrete canal at Choa Chu Kang on Monday (May 16).
Netizen says ‘waste money on this’ TraceTogether gantry, can now be put in museums
Sharing a photo of electronic TraceTogether gantries that were no longer in use, one netizen said that they could be put in museums.
In a post to Facebook group Complaint Singapore, a netizen by the name of Danny Tan shared a photo of two standalone automated check-in gantries deployed in what looked to be a shopping mall. Mr Tan wrote: “Waste money on this, now can put in the museum”.
Woman wears dress made out of FairPrice plastic bags, performs fashion model walk at FairPrice Finest supermarket
A woman, who already made the news some months ago for a frock made of betting slips from Singapore Pools, recently caught people’s eyes once again with a floor-length plastic gown.
