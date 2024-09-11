Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM sparkles in rapid-fire fun chat session with Singles Magazine

September 11, 2024

LE SSERAFIM recently highlighted their strong bond in an interview, as reported by Allkpop.

Singles magazine released a 60-second interview video with LE SSERAFIM, coinciding with their comeback with the new song “CRAZY.” During their photoshoot for Singles, the group exuded a mystical aura, showcasing the unique charms of all five members.

The members answered a series of rapid-fire questions in under 60 seconds in the interview video shared on Singles’ YouTube channel.

When asked about their favourite part of the choreography for their new song, Kazuha replied, “The part where we use our legs,” and demonstrated a portion of the highlight dance.

Close-knit relationship

Kim Chaewon, when questioned if she had any secrets she hadn’t shared with the other members, confidently stated, “I have no secrets,” reflecting the close-knit relationship among the group.

When asked which song she would like to perform for their fans, FEARNOT, Huh Yunjin chose “The Only Exception” by Paramore, conveying her affection for their supporters.

Hong Eunchae was asked about a challenge she would like to try, and she playfully quoted a line from the trending short-form platform challenge song, “Okane Kasegu Watashiwa Star,” bringing a light-hearted vibe to the interview.

When asked which game she would play for the rest of her life, Sakura promptly replied, “Overwatch.”

Deep love for group

The leader, Kim Chaewon, hopes LE SSERAFIM remains healthy and happy and continues to perform for a long time while being loved by their fans. This shows her strong affection for the group.

This interview underscored the members’ close friendship and shared hopes for the future.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by HYBE Labels in 2022. The group’s five members are Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. They debuted on May 2, 2022, with their debut single album, “FEARLESS.”

Comments left on the Singles’ YouTube channel included, “Eunchae’z blonde hair omg … So cute maknae😍💕” Yet another comment said, “CHAEWON CUTEST. A commenter said, “They are the best group after BTS. Lesserafim!!!!!!!!”

