SINGAPORE: May 15, 2024, will go down in history as one of the biggest nights in the life of Mr Lawrence Wong, the country’s newly-minted Prime Minister.

But his shine that night was burnished further by his lovely wife, who caught the attention of many online.

Mr Wong entered the Istana’s grounds accompanied by his wife, who was wearing an understated black dress and what appeared to be a simple string of pearls. He was carrying a neutral-coloured clutch.

The couple smiled and quietly greeted others as they made their way to their seats.

The new Prime Minister’s wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui, already “stole hearts” when President Tharman was inaugurated last September, according to a mothership news story.

Of course, Ms Loo was seen only briefly during that occasion, but that did not stop one TikTok user from putting together clips of her when she was caught on camera. The resulting video went viral, receiving over 400,000 views.

“Bro Lawrence got game, man,” the caption reads, while “Our future PM’s wife” can be read across the video, followed by three heart emojis.

Ms Loo used to be a banker and works in wealth management. She is the vice president of Singapore’s Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

Interest in Ms Loo, perhaps quite naturally, has recently increased online.

Perhaps she’s the inspiration for much of the Prime Minister’s much-vaunted skills on the guitar.

In as much as Ms Loo is a private citizen, we’re sure that we’ll be seeing more about the new Prime Minister’s wife in the near future.

As for Mr Wong, he has had quite an ascent into centre stage himself.

The new PM, who has degrees in Economics and Public Administration, worked at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) before he entered politics.

Notably, from 2005 to 2008, he served as Principal Private Secretary to former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Since being elected to Parliament in 2011 (West Coast GRC), he has been Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Minister for National Development, Minister for Education, and Finance Minister.

In 2021, he emerged as the front-runner to succeed PM Lee and was promoted to Deputy Prime Minister the following year.

