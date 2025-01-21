SINGAPORE: All 92 Build-To-Order (BTO) projects delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic have been completed, with the last two developments, Punggol Point Cove (Phase 2) and Kempas Residences, completed in January.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced on Monday, January 20, that more than 75,800 flats affected by the delays had been delivered over the past five years.

In 2024, 22 housing projects were finished, 17 of which were delayed due to the pandemic. One was delayed for other reasons, while the remaining four faced no delays. Two of the 22 housing projects were Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) projects, complete with a waiting period of under three years. Overall, over 18,000 flats were completed last year.

Owners of phase two flats at Punggol Point Cove started collecting their keys in November last year.

Punggol Point Cove’s phase two, a 1,179-unit project along New Punggol Road, had five of its six blocks completed in November and December 2024. The last block was finished in January 2025, after a 12-month delay caused by the halt in construction during the 2020 circuit breaker.

The original contractor, CKR Contract Services, was replaced in July 2023 after repeatedly failing to meet targets. Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development took over in August 2023 to complete the remaining work.

The phase two flats at Punggol Point Cove were sold in September 2019. Phase one, which had a different contractor, was launched in August 2018 and was completed in April 2024 with 1,172 units.

By Jan 15, 657 households, about 59% of the 1,109 booked units, had collected their keys for phase two of Punggol Point Cove, and some residents had already moved in. This marked the completion of all three BTO projects in the Punggol Digital District, including Punggol Point Woods and Punggol Point Crown.

Meanwhile, Kempas Residences in Kallang/Whampoa was completed in January after a six-month delay. As of Jan 15, thirty-seven households, or about 7% of the 555 booked units, had collected their keys.

According to HDB, 110 housing projects are under construction, up from 95 last year. It added that it will complete about 17,000 flats across 27 projects in 2025.

When asked about measures to prevent delays in BTO projects due to contractor terminations, Minister Lee said authorities had introduced various measures to minimise such occurrences, including financial support for construction firms to manage the effects of COVID-19. The Straits Times reported this.

New measures include better coordination between agencies, contractors, and consultants, closer monitoring of construction, and more digital tools to track progress and prevent issues.

Minister Lee said authorities improve productivity through standardisation, such as integrated construction and prefabrication hubs, robotics, and automation.

He added that if contractors face difficulties, HDB will ensure delays are minimised as much as possible. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)