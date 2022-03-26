Home News Featured News Large lorry tips over at Pioneer Road North; trapped driver rescued by...

Large lorry tips over at Pioneer Road North; trapped driver rescued by SCDF

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Atrium Sale

The large lorry tipped over a road divider while another lorry and a car were affected by the accident.

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

A lorry driver was trapped in his seat after the vehicle toppled over, spilling its contents, along Pioneer Road North on Friday (Mar 25).

A video of the multi-vehicle accident was posted on the Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale.

It showed the large lorry tipped over a road divider while another lorry and a car were affected by the accident.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Atrium Sale

- Advertisement 1-

The contents in the lorry spilt over to the other side of the road.

The incident resulted in traffic, with motorists having only one-lane access through the area.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Atrium Sale

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics and officers were spotted on the scene, rescuing a person from the vehicle.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore Atrium Sale

“A person was found trapped in the driver’s seat,” said SCDF in a Channel News Asia report.

- Advertisement 2-

Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to extricate the man, who was later taken to National University Hospital while conscious.

Investigations are ongoing.

Members from the online community urged road users to practice extra caution and drive safely to avoid accidents.

“Drive carefully to return home to loved ones,” commented a Facebook user.

“An observation. These truck drivers are frequently quite reckless. I hope this driver is not seriously injured,” added a Facebook user while another wondered if the lorry was overloaded and what caused it to lose balance. /TISG

Trailer truck topples over after driver fails to turn at Bedok Reservoir View roundabout

- Advertisement 3-

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Large lorry tips over at Pioneer Road North; trapped driver rescued by SCDF

A lorry driver was trapped in his seat after the vehicle toppled over, spilling its contents, along Pioneer Road North on Friday (Mar 25). A video of the multi-vehicle accident was posted on the Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale. It showed...
Read more
Home News

Singapore’s very own “James Bond”, FBI trained CPIB officer draws accolades online

The U.S. Embassy Singapore reported in its Facebook that a Singaporean, Robin Lee, had graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy....
Read more
Home News

Chinatown hawker centre’s tray return overflowing, tables not cleared, netizens blame Amy Khor & Grace Fu

The tray return station of yet another hawker centre was seen filled to the brim, with the excess of plates, utensils, leftovers, and trash...
Read more
Home News

Netizen unearths vintage video of two cabinet ministers in their younger days

A decades-old clip of a debate between Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr K Shanmugam has been unearthed and been resurrected on Instagram. Some people commented...
Read more
Home News

Do you agree with Jamus Lim that designated bike lanes are needed in towns?

In Parliament, Workers Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) advocated having designated bicycle lanes in Singapore’s towns.  He said on Mar 9 that while the...
Read more
Featured News

Large lorry tips over at Pioneer Road North; trapped driver rescued by SCDF

A lorry driver was trapped in his seat after the vehicle toppled over, spilling its contents, along Pioneer Road...
Read more
Home News

Singapore’s very own “James Bond”, FBI trained CPIB officer draws accolades online

The U.S. Embassy Singapore reported in its Facebook that a Singaporean, Robin Lee, had graduated from the Federal Bureau...
Read more
Home News

Chinatown hawker centre’s tray return overflowing, tables not cleared, netizens blame Amy Khor & Grace Fu

The tray return station of yet another hawker centre was seen filled to the brim, with the excess of...
Read more
Home News

Netizen unearths vintage video of two cabinet ministers in their younger days

A decades-old clip of a debate between Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Mr K Shanmugam has been unearthed and been...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore