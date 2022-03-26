Large lorry tips over at Pioneer Road North; trapped driver rescued by SCDF

- Advertisement -

A lorry driver was trapped in his seat after the vehicle toppled over, spilling its contents, along Pioneer Road North on Friday (Mar 25).

A video of the multi-vehicle accident was posted on the Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale.

It showed the large lorry tipped over a road divider while another lorry and a car were affected by the accident.

The contents in the lorry spilt over to the other side of the road.

The incident resulted in traffic, with motorists having only one-lane access through the area.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics and officers were spotted on the scene, rescuing a person from the vehicle.

“A person was found trapped in the driver’s seat,” said SCDF in a Channel News Asia report.

Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to extricate the man, who was later taken to National University Hospital while conscious.

Investigations are ongoing.

Members from the online community urged road users to practice extra caution and drive safely to avoid accidents.

“Drive carefully to return home to loved ones,” commented a Facebook user.

“An observation. These truck drivers are frequently quite reckless. I hope this driver is not seriously injured,” added a Facebook user while another wondered if the lorry was overloaded and what caused it to lose balance. /TISG

