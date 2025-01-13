Property

Landed home rentals set to surge in 2025 as economic boom sparks recovery—PropNex report

ByGemma Iso

January 13, 2025

SINGAPORE: The outlook for landed home rentals in Singapore is expected to improve in 2025, driven by a more optimistic economic climate, according to recent reports from PropNex that were published by the Singapore Business Review.

Record-breaking deals in 2024

PropNex revealed that the second half of 2024 saw a total of 1,999 leasing contracts for landed homes, amounting to a combined value of over $21.3 million.

The most significant deal was for a prestigious Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in the Bishopsgate area, which commanded a hefty monthly rent of $120,000, translating to an annual rental income of more than $1.4 million.

Steady leasing demand despite challenges

From January to October 2024, around 4,205 landed home leasing contracts were signed, collectively worth nearly $43.4 million. This marked a slight increase in the number of leases compared to the same period in 2023, which saw 4,180 contracts valued at $46.8 million.

However, despite the overall growth, demand for luxury landed homes may experience a slowdown due to stricter scrutiny surrounding high-value rental agreements.

See also  Johor developers urge government to review restrictions for foreigners wanting to buy real estate in Malaysia

With an improving economic outlook, the market for landed home rentals is poised for a stronger rebound in 2025, although the luxury segment may face some headwinds.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Property

HDB resale prices to moderately rise by 4% to 6% in 2025 as supply falls to an anticipated 11-year low

January 13, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

PropNex reports hefty 44% drop in luxury landed property sales volume

January 10, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

ABSD must be halved for foreigners buying high-end homes in Core Central Region: PropNex

January 9, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

Gen Z employees are “career catfishing” — The bold new power play reshaping corporate culture

January 13, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Home News

Singapore’s personal accident and health insurance market to skyrocket 38% by 2029, sparking shift to private health plans

January 13, 2025 Gemma Iso
Property

Landed home rentals set to surge in 2025 as economic boom sparks recovery—PropNex report

January 13, 2025 Gemma Iso
Home News

Singapore bans blockchain-based platform Polymarket

January 13, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.