Officials within the influential political network tied to billionaire Charles Koch passionately defended their substantial financial backing of Nikki Haley’s underdog campaign against former President Donald Trump.

AFP Action, which officially endorsed the former South Carolina governor in November, is steadfast in its support for Haley, even as she faces what Koch officials acknowledge as an “uphill battle” for the GOP nomination.

Emily Seidel and Michael Palmer, senior advisers to Americans for Prosperity Action, asserted that the narrowing GOP race positions Haley as the right candidate to challenge Trump. They emphasized the organization’s flexibility, signaling a readiness to redirect resources should the need arise.

Nikki Haley plans an ambitious round of fundraising events in New York, Palm Beach, Florida, and Miami. To connect with influential donors, Haley engaged in a short video call with top Koch contributors, providing insights into her overall strategy for the race, particularly in the upcoming competitive contest in South Carolina.

Both Haley and Trump’s campaign managers are slated to attend a forthcoming gathering in Florida hosted by the American Opportunity Alliance, another influential GOP donor group. Members of this alliance, including investors Ken Griffin and Paul Singer, real estate mogul Harlan Crow, and the Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, could play pivotal roles in the unfolding political drama.

In an interesting twist, some donors who initially backed Haley are now redoubling their efforts to secure GOP victories in congressional races, spurred by Trump’s substantial wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, as reported by CNN on Friday.

The unfolding drama in the GOP race promises to be a captivating spectacle, with Haley and Trump locked in a fierce battle for the nomination, and the influential Koch network standing firmly behind their chosen contender.

