Kit Harington has opened up about his diagnosis of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which he received while undergoing rehabilitation. Speaking on The Hidden 20%, a podcast on neurodivergence, Harington discussed various challenges, including alcoholism and social anxiety. Reflecting on his life during the podcast, he acknowledged the pivotal role that rehab played, allowing him to forge a new path.

Harington’s mental health struggles intensified during his tenure on Game of Thrones, where fame and the show’s overwhelming popularity led him to project an image of sophistication while grappling with inner fears. The negative comments during the show’s run took a toll, culminating in a “breakdown” post its conclusion. His lowest point occurred while starring in True West in London’s West End in 2018 and 2019, prompting him to disclose his struggles and seek help.

Being more present for his family

The actor credited his most recent rehab stint and ADHD diagnosis with helping him achieve sobriety and become more present for his two children with Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. While the diagnosis has been beneficial, Harington acknowledged ongoing challenges related to ADHD, describing his mind’s tendency to wander.

Harington revealed that his anxiety and mental health have improved post-rehab, noting a coping mechanism his wife suggested during freeze-mode episodes—taking a shower to reset his mind. This intervention allows him to start afresh and tackle the day.

Debilitating disorder

ADHD, characterized by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, is a chronic and debilitating disorder that impacts various aspects of an individual’s life. Harington’s story highlights the complexities of mental health and the ongoing journey of managing conditions like ADHD.

