Netflix’s upcoming series “Cashero” has unveiled its star-studded cast lineup!

Adapted from the webtoon of the same title, “Cashero” depicts the journey of Kang Sang Woong (portrayed by Lee Junho), an ordinary government worker who acquires the extraordinary ability to amplify his strength based on the amount of cash he possesses, leading him to exhaust his finances in the pursuit of saving the world.

Promises a thrilling narrative and a stellar cast

Under the direction of Lee Chang Min, known for his work on “Agency” and “Welcome to Waikiki,” and scripted by Lee Je In and Cheon Chan Ho, the creative minds behind “Sisyphus: The Myth,” the series promises a thrilling narrative.

Lee Junho, recognized for his roles in “King the Land” and “The Red Sleeve,” will breathe life into the character of Kang Sang Woong, whose life takes a dramatic turn with his newfound power. As he grapples with the repercussions of losing money along with his abilities, Junho will convey the character’s struggles with depth and intensity.

Kim Hye Joon, celebrated for her performances in “Kingdom” and “Inspector Koo,” will portray Kim Min Sook, Kang Sang Woong’s pragmatic and analytical girlfriend. Despite her skepticism towards Kang Sang Woong’s unconventional abilities, she stands by him steadfastly, showcasing a unique talent for numbers and efficiency.

Kim Byung Chul, renowned for his roles in “Doctor Cha” and “SKY Castle,” steps into the shoes of Byun Ho In, a lawyer whose powers manifest when he consumes alcohol. Positioned against a mysterious organization, Byun Ho In allies with Kang Sang Woong, recognizing his potential to make a difference in the world.

Adding to the ensemble, Kim Hyang Gi, known for her roles in “Along With the Gods” and “Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist,” portrays Bang Eun Mi, whose abilities are triggered by her calorie intake. With her fearless demeanor, Bang Eun Mi becomes an invaluable ally to Kang Sang Woong and Byun Ho In, igniting anticipation for their collaborative efforts.