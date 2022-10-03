Killer litter: Man admits throwing flower pot onto void deck from upper floors

- Advertisement -

In Singapore, killer litter is a real thing. If you live on the lower floors or even just walk by a high-rise building and some people irresponsibly throw random items out the window, you could find yourself in some real danger.

With this concern likely in mind, a woman posted a photo of a large plant in a cracked pot in the middle of a void deck on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sept 30 (Friday).

Ms Jessica Seah wrote, “How and where to report killer litter? Cannot find via Google. Looking at the way the pot landed, possibly this was thrown down rather than it falling off the balcony. (I was at the void deck when it landed.)”

Indeed, if someone had been hit by the pot, there could have been serious consequences.

Ms Seah added that she called the non-emergency hotline of the police at 1800 255 0000. The number is displayed on the Singapore Police Force website for people “To provide crime-related info to police.”

Ms Seah said that the police arrived at once, interviewed her, and then went to the building’s upper floors “to try and find the culprit.”

She added, “Suspected killer litter came down and inspect the flower pot, police looked over the balcony, saw a suspicious fella inspecting flower pot and hurried back down.

Dude was quick to admit that he threw the pot. I hope he gets fined and jail time. There were random things thrown to the same spot a couple of times, nothing lethal, but this flower pot will kill someone. The guy is lucky nobody got hurt.”

Ms Seah provided follow-ups on the incident via comments on the post.

“There’s a case open for sure as the officer took photos, but I wasn’t given a case number. I hope he wasn’t just let off with a warning!” she added.

When asked why she hadn’t reported to her Member of Parliament, Ms Seah responded that the incident occurred in the middle of the night and that she wanted action to be done right away.

