Entertainment Celebrity Kaitlynn Carter was 'deeply in love' with Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter was ‘deeply in love’ with Miley Cyrus

Miley and Kaitlynn ended their fling almost a year and a half ago but Kaitlynn is still sharing about how real their love was

After splitting up with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter started dating. Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Kaitlynn Carter went public to talk about the piece she wrote for Elle about her split with Miley Cyrus. She went on to say that she truly loved Miley and that writing the essay helped her understand that.

In 2019, Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus. On the very same day, it was reported that Miley was casually seeing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, as they were spotted making out on a yacht during a holiday in Italy. Miley and Kaitlynn ended their fling almost a year and a half ago but Kaitlynn is still sharing about how real their love was and also the juicy essay she wrote for Elle post breakup.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter dated briefly. Picture: Instagram

Kaitlynn was candid about how that Italy trip made her realise she had feelings for Miley. She wrote:

- Advertisement -

“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective breakups, my first and only romance with a woman was born. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

Fortunately, Kaitlynn did not regret writing that essay. Sharing on Monday’s episode of the Scrubbing In podcast, she said, “I’m not at all embarrassed by the Elle piece.” At that time, fans were shocked by Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship but for Kaitlynn she said, “no one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was,” which was partially why she wanted to write that essay.

“When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends,” Kaitlynn added. “It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person.”

Since dating Miley, Kaitlynn has opted to be more private with her relationships. “What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it,” she said on Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast in June. “Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.’” Got it! Until next time then!

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Pipe leak sparks jokes about new water feature at Jewel Changi Airport

Singapore -- A leaking pipe resulted in a large puddle of water forming in Basement 1 of Jewel Changi Airport on Friday (Dec 18). Videos circulating on social media and Whatsapp Messenger show water pouring out from the ceiling outside the Owndays...
View Post
Death Penalty

Death by Firing – is there hope for Aslinda?

A Singaporean woman who travelled to China is now facing the death penalty - she'll be shot in the head. She's been incarcerated for more than five years with no legal representation. Recently, her 17 year old daughter contacted Mr M Ravi,...
View Post
Featured News

Man jumps into zoo’s rhino enclosure just to do a backflip for TikTok video

Singapore -- A man trespassed into the Singapore Zoo’s white rhinoceros enclosure on Thursday (Dec 17) to perform a backflip for a TikTok video. By Friday (Dec 18), the video had been taken down from TikTok, but was reposted on Twitter. In the...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet