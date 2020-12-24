Kaitlynn Carter was ‘deeply in love’ with Miley Cyrus

- Advertisement -

Kaitlynn Carter went public to talk about the piece she wrote for Elle about her split with Miley Cyrus. She went on to say that she truly loved Miley and that writing the essay helped her understand that.

In 2019, Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus. On the very same day, it was reported that Miley was casually seeing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter, as they were spotted making out on a yacht during a holiday in Italy. Miley and Kaitlynn ended their fling almost a year and a half ago but Kaitlynn is still sharing about how real their love was and also the juicy essay she wrote for Elle post breakup.

Kaitlynn was candid about how that Italy trip made her realise she had feelings for Miley. She wrote:

- Advertisement -

“As my friend and I spent that August traveling through Europe together and trying to move past our respective breakups, my first and only romance with a woman was born. Reflecting back on our three-year friendship, I realized I’d always been drawn to her in a way I wasn’t with other friends, but until that trip, it had never crossed my mind to think of her in a romantic sense.”

Fortunately, Kaitlynn did not regret writing that essay. Sharing on Monday’s episode of the Scrubbing In podcast, she said, “I’m not at all embarrassed by the Elle piece.” At that time, fans were shocked by Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship but for Kaitlynn she said, “no one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was,” which was partially why she wanted to write that essay.

“When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends,” Kaitlynn added. “It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person.”

Since dating Miley, Kaitlynn has opted to be more private with her relationships. “What I’ve really realized is now with dating, I’m super private about it,” she said on Nick Viall’s Viall Files podcast in June. “Since last fall, once that whole situation [with Miley] came to a wrap, I was like, ‘That’s the last time I’m doing a public thing.’” Got it! Until next time then!

Please follow and like us: