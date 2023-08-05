justin-trudeau-and-wife-separating?-conservatives-state-he-can-find-his-new-soulmate-in-the-lgbtq-community 

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and his wife states on Instagram that they are separating. However, conservatives have been unhappy with his alignment with the 2SLGBTQI+ community. They claim that he can find his new soulmate in the LGBTQ community.

According to CNN, after engaging in several meaningful and challenging discussions, they are jointly parting ways. Despite the separation, Trudeau is emphasizing that they remain a close-knit family, full of love and respect for each other.

Following that, he urges the public to respect their privacy, especially for the well-being of their children. The prime minister’s office confirms that the couple is already signing a legal separation agreement. They have also taken all necessary legal and ethical measures related to their decision to separate.

Justin Trudeau can now find his new love in the LGBTQ+ community according to conservatives

Did she finally find out that he’s been sleeping with men behind her back? — RITA LOVE (@missritalove) August 2, 2023

Unfortunately for the Canadian Prime Minister, Twitter users are quite vicious about the speculations of his separations. Following that, users speculate that he might have had relations with other men. Furthermore, they claim that this could be the reason for the separation. However, there is no factual evidence towards this claim.

Justina will be coming out soon — Ms. Jaymee (@MsJaymee55) August 2, 2023

Conservative women are stating that women should not apply for the position as his new lover. Furthermore, others joke that he might come out as a transgender person soon. This is mere speculation from Twitter users who are tired of his constant massive support towards the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

Macron’s wife was his high school drama teacher. Macron’s wife is the same age as his mother. Would anything these two did surprise anyone? — Tom Odell (@TomOdell) August 3, 2023

Perhaps the silliest rumor out of all of this is claims that Justin Trudeau has a secret affair with the French President. It appears that conservatives are going wild with these memes regarding the Canadian Prime Minister. Regardless, it is unfortunate for anyone to go through a separation and may he find the next love of his life soon.

