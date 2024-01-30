;
Judge Jeanine Pirro warns Taylor Swift – “Stay out of politics”

Fox News anchor Judge Jeanine Pirro had some advice for pop sensation Taylor Swift on Monday, cautioning her against diving into the political arena amid reports of President Biden’s reelection campaign seeking her endorsement.

“Why would someone as popular as she would alienate her fans and Swifties?” Pirro questioned during her appearance on Fox News’s “The Five.” “They come from every political ideology; why put yourself in one area?”

The speculation about Swift’s political involvement arose following a report in The New York Times, revealing that Biden’s aides are actively pursuing the support of the singer as the campaign gears up for November’s general election. Suggestions included incorporating Biden into Swift’s “Eras” Tour.

While Swift has not yet spoken about endorsing Biden for the upcoming election, she had previously expressed support for him during the 2020 presidential race.

In an interview with V Magazine, she emphasized the importance of electing a president who recognizes the rights and representation of people of color, women’s reproductive rights, and the inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Taylor Swift’s impact

Swift’s impact on voter registration was evident last year when a single Instagram post directed 35,000 new registrations to the nonpartisan nonprofit Vote.org. Despite remaining apolitical for most of her career, Swift took a political stance in 2018 by endorsing former Tennessee Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen in his Senate run against Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn.

Judge Jeanine Pirro cited polling data from Redfield and Wilton Strategies/Newsweek, which indicated that 18 percent of respondents would be “more likely” or “significantly more likely” to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

Judge Jeanine Pirro warning

advised Swift to steer clear of politics. “Don’t get involved. We don’t want to see you there,” she remarked. “And Joe Biden, recognizing his challenge with young voters, might be eyeing Taylor as a way to climb out of that hole.”

