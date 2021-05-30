Josephine Teo tells ‘author’ of tampered banner at Beo Crescent: Put your energies to better use

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo took to social media on Friday (May 28) to call out the person responsible for a digitally altered banner that has been making the rounds online.

Without mincing words, Ms Teo told them to put their energies to better use.

She wrote that she had been told by grassroots leaders from the Beo Crescent Residents’ Network (RN) about the banner, which announces a dine-in area for taxi drivers and delivery riders at the covered pavilion at Blk 48A Lower Delta Road.

This follows the ban on dining at hawker centres and restaurants under the phase 2 (heightened alert) restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Unable to eat elsewhere, taxi drivers and food delivery riders have been seen eating in unexpected places such as car boots and kerbsides in pictures circulating online.

So, some Members of Parliament have set up areas in their wards where the cabbies and riders can eat and rest.

As Ms Teo pointed out, a similar area was set up at Beo Crescent, which has a banner designating the “Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng DINE-IN AREA.”

However, someone had altered a photo of the banner to read “DIE-IN AREA” instead.

The minister, who is a Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC (PAP) and whose ward is Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng, did not hide her annoyance at the altered image.

“The distorted wording is done in poor taste. What does the ‘author’ hope to achieve?”

She added that Beo Crescent has a very popular market and hawker centre, and at this time, those who have stalls are already suffering.

“The stall holders are having a hard time and need all the business they can get. They welcome taxi drivers and delivery riders. The RN therefore worked with the Town Council to create this dine-in area for them, just a short walk away,” she added.

“So this ‘author’ thinks it is creative? Far from it. Please put your energies to better use. Even if you don’t have the capacity to help others like the RN doing good, don’t spend your time and effort subtracting from it. They deserve better.”

/TISG

