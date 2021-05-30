Home News Featured News tells ‘author’ of tampered banner at : Put your...

Josephine Teo tells ‘author’ of tampered banner at Beo Crescent: Put your energies to better use

Banner photo doctored: 'Dine-in' changed to 'Die-in'

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore—Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo took to social media on Friday (May 28) to call out the person responsible for a digitally altered banner that has been making the rounds online.

Without mincing words, Ms Teo told them to put their energies to better use.

She wrote that she had been told by grassroots leaders from the Residents’ Network (RN) about the banner, which announces a dine-in area for taxi drivers and delivery riders at the covered pavilion at Blk 48A Lower Delta Road.

This follows the ban on dining at hawker centres and restaurants under the phase 2 (heightened alert) restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Unable to eat elsewhere, taxi drivers and food delivery riders have been seen eating in unexpected places such as car boots and kerbsides in pictures circulating online. 

- Advertisement -

So, some Members of Parliament have set up areas in their wards where the cabbies and riders can eat and rest.

As Ms Teo pointed out, a similar area was set up at Beo Crescent, which has a banner designating the “Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng DINE-IN AREA.”

However, someone had altered a photo of the banner to read “DIE-IN AREA” instead.

FB screengrab:

- Advertisement -

The minister, who is a Member of Parliament for GRC (PAP) and whose ward is Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng, did not hide her annoyance at the altered image.

The distorted wording is done in poor taste. What does the ‘author’ hope to achieve?”

She added that Beo Crescent has a very popular market and hawker centre, and at this time, those who have stalls are already suffering.

“The stall holders are having a hard time and need all the business they can get. They welcome taxi drivers and delivery riders. The RN therefore worked with the Town Council to create this dine-in area for them, just a short walk away,” she added.

“So this ‘author’ thinks it is creative? Far from it. Please put your energies to better use. Even if you don’t have the capacity to help others like the RN doing good, don’t spend your time and effort subtracting from it. They deserve better.”

- Advertisement -

/TISG

Read also: Ong Ye Kung, Indranee Rajah, Baey Yam Keng set up eating areas for delivery riders in their wards

Ong Ye Kung, Indranee Rajah, Baey Yam Keng set up eating areas for delivery riders in their wards

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

CAG chief says Changi cluster started at arrival gates & baggage claim  

Singapore—Changi Airport Group (CAG)’s investigations have shown that the Covid-19 infection cluster at the airport’s Terminal 3 started at the arrival gates and baggage claim hall. This is where Changi Airport personnel worked closely with passengers who flew in.  Around half of the...
View Post
Featured News

Taxi driver often buys extra food on his way home for anyone in need of a meal

Singapore – A cab driver’s daily routine home often consists of buying an extra meal just in case he meets others who need free food, his selfless habit garnering respect and appreciation from the online community. “Any passenger taking Cabby Lim Hong...
View Post
Featured News

‘MBS badge woman’ claims in court that she did not know she was required to wear a mask in public

Singapore -- After being arrested on Tuesday (May 25), 53-year-old Phoon Chiu Yoke claimed that she was not familiar with the new legislation that required her to wear a mask in public. During her appearance in court on Monday (May 24), Phoon...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent