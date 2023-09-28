Jobseekers: Top 10 start-ups in SG to grow your career

SINGAPORE: LinkedIn published on Wednesday (Sept 27) its list of the top 10 Singapore companies on the rise, just in case any of them sparks your interest and sets you on the path to the next phase in your career.

Just like last year, most of the top start-ups are in fintech. With Singapore being one of the wealthiest cities in the world, people are looking for ways to manage their money well.

LinkedIn noted that amid a sharp decrease in venture capital funding, with as much as a 71 per cent drop in Southeast Asia funding in the first half of this year, Singapore obtained the lion’s share of investments, getting S$1.64 billion. This makes the Little Red Dot the most-funded city in Southeast Asia for this period.

This year’s top 10 start-ups list “is a testament to Singapore’s agility and rapid embrace of technology, featuring 10 young companies in the city-state that are growing fast and gaining attention. These are the start-ups that have trailblazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges — and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way,” notes LinkedIn.

Data from the following categories were examined in compiling the list: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees, and how well the start-ups pulled talent from the LinkedIn Top Companies list.

See LinkedIn’s Top Singapore Start-ups here, including full-time company headcount, most common skills, most common job titles, largest job functions, and what each company does.

1. Aspire — Financial Services

“Aspire is the all-in-one finance for businesses. Save time and money with business accounts, borderless payments, corporate cards, expense management, and more. We are the preferred financial solution for over 15,000 start-ups and SMEs.”

2. YouTrip — Financial Services

“YouTrip was launched in 2018 with a bold vision to empower everyone with the smarter and most convenient way to pay in foreign currency. Fast forward to today, our multi-currency e-wallet is a trusted companion for countless globe-trotting individuals and digital-savvy consumers.”

3. Doctor Anywhere — Hospitals and Healthcare

“Find an online doctor in Singapore with Doctor Anywhere. Access a full suite of health and wellness services to look after every aspect of your healthcare needs.”

4. GetGo Carsharing — Software Development

“GetGo is Singapore’s largest and fastest growing carsharing platform that enables everyone with the freedom to drive, without the burden of ownership. Our vision is to be APAC’s #1 carsharing platform as we seek to create a mobility ecosystem that’s shared and sustainable for all.”

5. Advance Intelligence Group — Software Development

“Advance Intelligence Group is an AI-driven technology company focussed on transforming financial services and retail industries.”

6. Sleek — Accounting

“One-stop-shop for entrepreneurs to start & grow their business in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK.”

7. Endowus — Financial Services

“Endowus is the first digital advisor for CPF, SRS, and cash savings, helping everyone invest holistically, conveniently, and with expert advice at the lowest cost possible.”

8. ADDX — Financial Services

“ADDX is an investment platform that offers access to world-class private market investments in fractions made possible with blockchain technology.”

9. Syfe — Financial Services

“Syfe is a MAS-licensed investment platform where you can trade single stocks, build custom portfolios or choose a managed solution – all in one place.”

10. Thunes — Financial Services

“Thunes is building a global payment infrastructure for a better payment experience. With a single, simple connection to Thunes’ APIs, your business and customers can send payments to – and accept payments in – every corner of the world. Instantly.” /TISG