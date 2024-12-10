KOREA: According to Allkpop, actors Jo In Sung, Han Ji Min, Chun Woo Hee, and writer Noh Hee Kyung once again participated in the annual “Coal Briquette Sharing Volunteer Activity,” bringing warmth to those in need during winter.

On Dec 7 KST, the event was organized by the volunteer group Gilbeot and the international relief organization Korea JTS. It provided coal briquettes to residents of Guryong Village in Seoul’s Gangnam district, where many face significant challenges with winter heating.

Ensure the warmth reached each home

A total of 145 volunteers, including writer Noh Hee Kyung and actors Jo In Sung, Han Ji Min, Chun Woo Hee, Kim Byung Ok, Lee Sang Hee, Jo Hye Jung, and Baek Seung Do, delivered 3,600 briquettes to 15 households.

The volunteers carried the briquettes to ensure the warmth reached each home. The participating celebrities shared their heartfelt thoughts: “We hope this small gesture helps you enjoy a warm and cozy winter.”

Writer Noh Hee Kyung expressed her gratitude for the meaningful experience, saying, “I’m thankful we could come together to offer support. Delivering warmth through coal briquettes was deeply touching, and I won’t forget today. I intend to carry on this custom each year.”

Raising support

Now in its fourth year, the coal briquette sharing initiative began in 2021, aiming to provide relief to vulnerable communities during the harsh winter months.

In addition to this effort, Gilbeot has been organizing annual Children’s Day fundraising campaigns in Myeongdong since 2004, raising support for underprivileged children worldwide.

This year’s event serves as a heartwarming reminder of the power of collective action and kindness during the holiday season.

Jo In Sung is a highly regarded South Korean actor renowned for his captivating performances and striking visuals. He’s often considered one of the top Hallyu stars, with a dedicated fanbase both domestically and internationally.

Before switching to acting, he started out as a model. His breakthrough roles include the dramas “Something Happened in Bali” and “That Winter, the Wind Blows,” as well as the historical film “A Frozen Flower.”