On July 10 KST, actors Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young shared heartwarming photos from a family vacation, delighting their followers. As the couple poses with their kids, the photos exude happy family emotions. The couple got hitched in 2013. In 2019, they had a son and in 2015, they had a daughter.

Lee Bo Young and Ji Sung posted these family photos to Instagram. Ji Sung posted a photo of the family by the seaside, with a relaxed smile next to his daughter Kwak Ji Yoo, while Lee Bo Young lovingly embraced their son Kwak Woo Sung. Lee Bo Young also shared a photo featuring her and the children in matching outfits, speculated to be taken by Ji Sung, reflecting the joy of their vacation.

Happy family

The couple first met on the set of the 2004 TV series “Save the Last Dance for Me,” officially confirming their relationship in 2007. Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young announced their engagement on August 2, 2013 via handwritten letters to their fan sites. On September 27, 2013, they were married at the Aston House, W Seoul Walkerhill Hotel. Their daughter was born in 2015, followed by their son in 2019. Last June, Ji Sung showed support for Lee Bo Young by sending a food and coffee truck to the set of her series “Mine.”

Positive impact

In a 2018 interview with Sports Donga, Ji Sung reflected on their relationship, highlighting Lee Bo Young’s positive impact on his life. He expressed that dating and marrying her brought significant personal growth, influenced by her wisdom and support. Ji Sung credited her for transforming him into a more dependable person and being a pillar of strength during difficult times. He shared that previously, he prioritized his parents and younger sibling, often bearing hardships. However, with Lee Bo Young by his side, he learned more about himself and experienced personal growth, expressing deep gratitude for her role in his life.