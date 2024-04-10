On April 9, KST, news emerged that Ji Chang Wook had been approached to star in the upcoming drama ‘Twelve,’ led by Ma Dong Suk.

Discussions for his potential role are underway. If finalized, this would mark Ji Chang Wook’s debut in the superhero genre.

“Twelve” revolves around a team of heroes with varied abilities and captivating personalities dedicated to safeguarding the Korean Peninsula from malevolent spirits.

Previously, Ma Dong Suk was announced to portray Taesan, the leader of this heroic group, and now Ji Chang Wook has been offered a role as one of the valiant defenders of Korea alongside Taesan.

Renowned in both Hollywood and Korea

The possibility of Ji Chang Wook joining the cast has generated heightened anticipation for “Twelve,” especially with Ma Dong Suk’s involvement, renowned for his acclaim in both Hollywood and Korea.

Ji Chang Wook, recognized for his recent roles in JTBC’s “Welcome to Samdal-ri” and the upcoming Disney+ original series “Gangnam B-Side,” continues diversifying his portfolio with various projects, showcasing his versatility and commitment as an actor.

Directed by Ko Sung Mok, an accomplished filmmaker known for his impactful works, “Twelve” is anticipated to make a compelling addition to the global OTT programming landscape.

Starred in many dramas

Ji Chang Wook is a well-respected South Korean actor and singer who’s been around for many years. He began acting in musicals before transitioning to TV dramas in the late 2000s.

Ji Chang Wook gained recognition for his lead role in the daily drama “Smile Again” (2010-2011).

He succeeded in portraying an emperor in “Empress Ki” (2013-2014). He is known for starring in popular dramas like “Healer” (2014-2015), “The K2” (2016), and more recently “The Worst of Evil” and “Welcome to Samdal-ri” (both 2023).

Ji Chang Wook won several awards, including the China TV Drama Award and the Annual DramaFever Award.