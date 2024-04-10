Entertainment

Ji Chang Wook to join Ma Dong Suk in ‘Twelve’ new drama

ByLydia Koh

April 10, 2024

On April 9, KST, news emerged that Ji Chang Wook had been approached to star in the upcoming drama ‘Twelve,’ led by Ma Dong Suk.

Discussions for his potential role are underway. If finalized, this would mark Ji Chang Wook’s debut in the superhero genre.

“Twelve” revolves around a team of heroes with varied abilities and captivating personalities dedicated to safeguarding the Korean Peninsula from malevolent spirits.

Previously, Ma Dong Suk was announced to portray Taesan, the leader of this heroic group, and now Ji Chang Wook has been offered a role as one of the valiant defenders of Korea alongside Taesan.

Photo: Instagram/Ma Dong Suk

Renowned in both Hollywood and Korea

The possibility of Ji Chang Wook joining the cast has generated heightened anticipation for “Twelve,” especially with Ma Dong Suk’s involvement, renowned for his acclaim in both Hollywood and Korea.

Ji Chang Wook, recognized for his recent roles in JTBC’s “Welcome to Samdal-ri” and the upcoming Disney+ original series “Gangnam B-Side,” continues diversifying his portfolio with various projects, showcasing his versatility and commitment as an actor.

See also  Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook star in new drama

Directed by Ko Sung Mok, an accomplished filmmaker known for his impactful works, “Twelve” is anticipated to make a compelling addition to the global OTT programming landscape.

Starred in many dramas

Ji Chang Wook is a well-respected South Korean actor and singer who’s been around for many years. He began acting in musicals before transitioning to TV dramas in the late 2000s.

Ji Chang Wook gained recognition for his lead role in the daily drama “Smile Again” (2010-2011).

He succeeded in portraying an emperor in “Empress Ki” (2013-2014). He is known for starring in popular dramas like “Healer” (2014-2015), “The K2” (2016), and more recently “The Worst of Evil” and “Welcome to Samdal-ri” (both 2023).

Ji Chang Wook won several awards, including the China TV Drama Award and the Annual DramaFever Award.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Go Min Si, Kang Ha Neul and others are confirmed for a new romance drama

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Warner Bros to launch Max in seven Southeast Asian countries

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

ILLIT teases fans with their new song “Cherish (My Love)” and guarantees new feelings

October 16, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Foreigner working in Singapore says he can’t save money and make future plans despite working hard because “the cost of living is over the top”

October 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

53% Singapore companies plan to devote over $700,000 to sustainable investments

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

SG man earning S$4K/month says, “commuting to work at 8am and return home at 10pm while being responsive 24/7” makes his life hopeless

October 21, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

IMH, KKH study reveals adverse childhood experiences lead to hefty $1.2B annual social cost

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.