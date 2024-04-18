SINGAPORE: Jewel Changi, nestled within the bustling Changi Airport, is gearing up to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a grand array of festivities and exclusive shopping opportunities. As the premier lifestyle destination marks this significant milestone, visitors can anticipate a year-long program brimming with special events designed to elevate the visitor experience.

The 2023 financial year witnessed a remarkable surge in passenger footfall at Jewel Changi, mirroring the steady increase in flight passengers at Changi Airport.

The number of visitors soared by an impressive 26% compared to the preceding financial year, with a substantial 30% comprising of foreign tourists, primarily hailing from mainland China, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, and Indonesia.

In recognition of the public’s unwavering support and to sustain its allure, Jewel Changi is rolling out an extensive series of anniversary activities spanning the upcoming year.

Kicking off the celebrations is the debut of a captivating new rendition of its renowned waterfall light show. This immersive experience promises to dazzle spectators with a five-minute spectacle of light and water, setting the stage for a year filled with excitement and enchantment.

Later in the year, visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to embark on a behind-the-scenes exploration of the magnificent Rain Vortex. Providing never-before-seen perspectives of this architectural wonder, the guided tours will offer insight into the meticulous preparations that bring to life the enchanting Starry Sky Garden.

Adding to the allure, Jewel Changi will welcome a host of new stores in the months of May and June, including flagship outlets and exciting new brands. Enthusiasts can also indulge in the purchase of exclusive Jewel Changi-themed merchandise, serving as cherished mementos of their visit.

As June heralds the onset of school holidays, Jewel Changi will once again bloom into a floral paradise, playing host to a vibrant flower show and a spirited youth flower arrangement competition. This event promises to captivate visitors of all ages, showcasing the beauty of nature amidst the architectural splendor.