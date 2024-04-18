SINGAPORE: According to the latest report by Indeed, over two-thirds of Singaporeans are embracing technological advancements and artificial intelligence (AI) integration in the workplace, indicating a high level of readiness for the changes anticipated over the next five years.

The report, which surveyed Singapore’s workforce, revealed that approximately 69% of respondents feel prepared for the forthcoming transformations driven by technology and AI. Nearly half of the workers (48%) said they perceive technology adoption as having a positive impact on productivity, showcasing a widespread acknowledgment of the benefits technology brings to the workplace.

The survey also indicated a notable level of confidence among respondents in adapting to automation and technology solutions within their current roles, with 6 out of 10 expressing a fair degree of confidence in working alongside such advancements.

Tasks traditionally associated with human labor, such as data analysis, routine tasks, attention to detail, and unbiased decision-making, were reported to be performed more effectively by AI than by humans, underscoring the efficiency gains brought about by technological integration.

In response to the evolving demands of the job market, the report highlighted that nearly half (49%) of Singaporean workers have engaged in upskilling initiatives over the past three years, aiming to develop longer-term skills essential for navigating the changing landscape of work. Among these respondents, 43% cited business needs as the driving force behind their upskilling efforts.

Notably, the IT & telecom industries emerged as the sectors witnessing the highest rate of upskilling activities among workers, indicating a proactive approach within these industries to equip employees with the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly tech-driven environment.

Indeed’s report provides valuable insights into the prevailing attitudes and readiness of Singapore’s workforce towards technological advancements and AI integration, highlighting a collective effort towards staying competitive in an evolving job market.

As Singapore continues its journey towards becoming a Smart Nation, the findings of this report serve as a testament to the adaptability and resilience of its workforce in embracing the opportunities presented by technology and AI in the workplace.