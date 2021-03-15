Entertainment Celebrity Jennifer Lopez rumoured to have broken up with Alex Rodriguez

Insiders say they were having problems but love each other

It is rumoured that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez has split up. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Dominican Republic — It has been rumoured that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have split up. Now it seems the couple  are not giving up on their relationship. Lopez has finally broken her silence after several days of rumours swirling around and she has revealed to fans what is going on. In the wake of rumours that Lopez’s relationship with former athlete Arod had ended, the star took to Tik Tok and uploaded a video to her official account that actually included headlines from this weekend and seemed to shoot down the rumours. Lopez said “You’re dumb” in the video after the headlines flash on the screen.

The couple explained in a joint statement that they are working through some things. Insiders told People magazine that the couple had indeed hit a few road blocks due to being in a long-distance relationship now, but they are not giving up.

Jennifer Lopez responded to breakup rumours of her and Alex Rodriguez. Picture: Instagram

“They were having problems before she left for the Dominican Republic. Filming made it worse because they haven’t been able to see each other much in person,” the insider says.

“But they love each other and want to keep working on things.”

Pinkvilla reports Lopez is currently filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. The star and Rodriquez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after two years of dating. The news comes in the light of Lopez talking about putting their wedding on hold. An insider also told People that “they never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch but were not broken up.”

The insider added that the speculation last month that Rodriguez had had an affair with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy “had no bearing on the rough patch at all.” “She’s working in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami, so it’s tough seeing each other, especially with quarantining and Covid,” the insider said of Lopez and Rodriguez. “But they want to try to stay together.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

