SINGAPORE: Japan has taken the lead in Asia’s booming tourism industry, surpassing its regional competitors in visitor numbers, revenue, and hotel performance.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the country has made a strong recovery and now holds a commanding position in the global tourism landscape.

In 2024, Japan welcomed over 33 million visitors, exceeding its pre-pandemic peak of approximately 32 million in 2019. This impressive growth highlights Japan’s exceptional ability to attract international travellers.

A significant portion of these visitors came from neighbouring countries, with South Korea leading the pack in October 2024, contributing 732,100 arrivals.

China followed with 582,800 tourists, while Taiwan added 478,900 to the influx. Other notable contributors included Hong Kong and Thailand, showcasing Japan’s wide appeal across Asia.

Foreign tourists have increased in number and spending. In the first nine months of 2024, Japan’s tourism sector generated JPY 5.8 trillion (around $39 billion) in revenue, surpassing the full-year record of JPY 5.3 trillion set in 2023.

This demonstrates Japan’s success in attracting high-spending visitors, outpacing other regional destinations in volume and financial impact.

Japan’s hotel industry is also setting the standard in Asia. In the first half of 2024, Tokyo saw an impressive 78% occupancy rate, with an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of USD 188 and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of USD 148.

These metrics surpassed regional competitors like Hong Kong, Sydney, and Taipei.

Osaka also demonstrated strong performance with a 79% occupancy rate, reinforcing Japan’s dominance in delivering high-quality accommodation.

Japan’s success can be attributed to its blend of rich cultural heritage and cutting-edge urban attractions. The seamless integration of traditional and modern experiences continues to captivate a diverse range of travellers.

Additionally, the country’s strong infrastructure, effective marketing strategies, and world-class hospitality ensure a consistently positive visitor experience, driving repeat tourism.

While Singapore remains a key player in Asia’s tourism sector, it is still trailing behind Japan in terms of both visitor numbers and revenue. Singapore is projected to welcome around 16 million tourists in 2024, nearing its pre-pandemic level of 15 million in 2019.

This marks a notable recovery from 14 million in 2023 and over 5 million in 2022. Major markets for Singapore include Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, and India. However, these numbers fall short of Japan’s 33 million visitors in 2024.

Tourism receipts for Singapore are expected to reach between $24.5 billion and $26 billion in 2024, a strong showing but still far behind Japan’s $39 billion in revenue for the first three quarters of the year.

While Singapore’s tourism sector is recovering well, it lags behind Japan’s ability to attract high-spending visitors.

Singapore’s hotel industry has seen steady improvement, with an occupancy rate of 80.1% in 2023, approaching pre-pandemic levels of 86.9% in 2019.

The city’s Average Room Rate (ARR) of $282 and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) of $226 are also positive signs of recovery. However, these figures still trail Japan’s performance, where Tokyo and Osaka lead the Asia-Pacific market in key hotel metrics.

While Singapore offers a modern, dynamic urban experience with its iconic skyline and cultural diversity, its smaller size and limited range of attractions restrict its potential for exponential growth.

In contrast, Japan’s expansive array of cultural, historical, and natural attractions, coupled with superior infrastructure, allows it to cater to a broader range of travellers, making it a more versatile and appealing destination.

Although Singapore remains a strong competitor in the region, Japan’s record-breaking visitor numbers, tourism revenue, and hotel performance position it as the undisputed leader in Asia’s tourism sector.