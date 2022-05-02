Jamus Lim Hari Raya wishes: “I wish, as we celebrate Eid and the end of Ramadan, that we pause and reflect on things that truly matter”

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Jamus Lim took his young daughter to a light show at Gardens by the Bay, and wrote in a social media post on Monday (May 2) that she was “thoroughly captivated by the lights and sounds, and breaking into spontaneous dance.”

Like all parents, his child’s happiness made him happy, and he wrote that he wished “as we celebrate Eid and the end of Ramadan, that we pause and reflect on things that truly matter. May we continue to discover in ourselves this sense of childlike wonder, in all that we do,” he added on posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Assoc Prof Lim, 45, wrote that he spent extra time with his family, taking full advantage of the long break this weekend, and watched the supertree light show Gardens by the Bay, which enchanted his two-year-old daughter.

He described his feelings this way, “I felt what every parent in that situation undoubtedly would: an overfull heart, with an immense pride in the way she was able to be amazed by the simple magic that still exists in our world.”

The WP MP (Sengkang GRC) also wrote about “the intangible things that so many Singaporeans appreciate so much about living here,” including the freedom to bring a young child to a crowded place without fear of kidnapping, mass shooting, or a racial riot.

“I know these do not occur by chance, and are the result of deliberate policy, which has bequeathed to us the society we are able to enjoy today. I hope, in my own small way, to contribute toward building on this legacy, for the betterment of all Singaporeans,” he added.

This is not the first time Assoc Prof Lim has written a post about his daughter. In the past year, he shared a photo of her enjoying her first taste of tangyuan, a Winter Solstice treat; another of himself playing the guitar to her, quipping that “at least one of us is delighted with WFH.”

This year, on March 8, on International Women’s Day, he dedicated a social media post to the women “who call (and have called) so many of the shots in my life.” However, the photo he posted was that of his young daughter, aka “the Queen, adding “for whom we invest for the future”.

