James David Vance says Trump displays greater political resilience

ByGemma Iso

January 23, 2024
In a fiery exchange on Fox News Sunday, Senator James David Vance says that Trump displays greater political resilience than Nikki Haley and rejected her assertion that the former President brings “chaos” to the political arena. Vance, a staunch supporter of Trump, defended the ex-president’s resilience in the face of relentless media and super PAC attacks.

Despite the strong words, Vance did not specify the nature of the alleged “baggage” that Haley may carry. The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions within the Republican Party as various figures jockey for position and influence ahead of the next election cycle.

James David Vance: ‘Running mate’ coming up

Notably, Vance has not ruled out the possibility of joining forces with Trump as his running mate, keeping the political landscape abuzz with speculation. As Trump battles for support among Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, Vance has hit the campaign trail in a bid to rally support for the former president.

Vance says he’s aware that many individuals who support Nikki Haley believe she is the candidate with minimal baggage. But according to him, it’s important to note that the Democrats have yet to heavily criticize her, and they will do so if she becomes the nominee, he explained.

“I don’t believe she will be the nominee, but if she is, she will encounter the same challenges Donald Trump has faced for the past six years.”

Haley doesn’t stand a chance

He doubts she will weather those challenges successfully; he doesn’t think she stands a chance of winning the presidency under those circumstances. That is why he’s advocating that people elect someone with demonstrated resilience, like Donald Trump, Vance concluded.

As the political drama unfolds, the prospect of a Trump-Vance partnership adds another layer of intrigue to the evolving landscape of American politics.

Tim Scott set to endorse Trump, deals blow to Haley

