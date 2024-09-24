SINGAPORE: The Singapore Grand Prix made history in 2008 by being the first Formula 1 race held at night. However, this is not the only thing that sets it apart, as it’s the only one to date, at least, where monitor lizards have been known to make an appearance.

And this time, a monitor lizard interrupted the final practice race on Saturday (Sept 21). Formula 1 said over its X (formerly Twitter) account.

It posted a video that showed the scaly creature, completely unfazed, in the middle of the track. A couple of officials gave chase, wearing gloves and carrying a plastic bag, and the lizard certainly gave them a run for their money.

The officials can be seen working hard to catch up, let alone catch, the reptile.

However, those present, including Australian and Italian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo, appeared delighted with the sighting. One X user called the lizard the “Driver of the Day.”

On Sunday, Formula 1 re-shared the video of the officials going after the monitor lizard, quipping, “Blistering pace in all three sectors!” and even giving the animal its own timer.

Another time, it wrote, “Look at that acceleration!”

Formula 1 also called the lizard sighting the “Weirdest red flag ever” and posted a photo of Fernando Alonso Díaz, the Spanish racing driver who competes in Formula One for Aston Martin, “giving our lizard a wide berth!”

“It’s in the middle of the track,” Alonso said over the team radio.

Last year, a few of the scaly creatures also showed up at the practice session of the SGP across the track at Turn 9, causing drivers to avoid them and officials to wave yellow flags in alarm.

Unfortunately, one of the lizards was run over, most likely by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. However, 2023 wasn’t the first year monitor lizards took part in the SGP, having also been spotted in 2016 and now in 2024.

Monitor lizard: Do’s and don’ts

NParks lists what to do or not do when encountering a monitor lizard, which can be found in forests, mangrove swamps, and even man-made canals in Singapore.

“Do not be alarmed. These animals are shy and will not attack humans unless provoked or cornered. Do not touch, chase, or corner them as they may attack in defence. You are advised to leave them alone. It is fine to observe them from afar.

Seek medical attention immediately if (in a rare event) you are bitten. Although monitor lizards do secrete venom, it is not fatal to humans. The main cause for concern would be bacterial infection from the bite.” /TISG

