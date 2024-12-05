KOREA: As reported by Soompi, tvN’s highly anticipated drama When the Stars Gossip has unveiled a first glimpse of Lee Min Ho in his intriguing new role!

The series portrays an unexpected romance between Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), stationed at a zero-gravity space station, and Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), a mysterious visitor with a hidden agenda.

Compelling and multidimensional figure

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, a principled and confident gynaecologist who embarks on a space tourism trip just before marrying the heiress of South Korea’s top conglomerate, MZ Group. Though seemingly a lavish getaway, his journey hides a secret mission he cannot disclose. Gong Ryong’s character embodies determination and loyalty, making him a compelling and multidimensional figure.

Newly released stills show Lee Min Ho fully immersed as Gong Ryong, hinting at the intense, high-stakes narrative set against the backdrop of space.

Speaking about his character, Lee Min Ho shared, “Gong Ryong is an ordinary man living a routine life but driven by beliefs and an intense focus on things others might not comprehend. His determination to complete any task, paired with his raw passion and authenticity, make him unique.” Summing up Gong Ryong’s essence, Lee Min Ho described him as “pure.”

True value of life

Explaining why he chose When the Stars Gossip as his comeback project, Lee Min Ho explained, “In today’s fast-paced world, the line between good and what truly matters feels increasingly blurred. The story’s setting in the vast, mysterious purity of space drew me in. It’s a place where people can rediscover the true value of life.”

The premiere of When the Stars Gossip is scheduled for Jan 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Fans eagerly await this exciting blend of romance, mystery, and space adventure!

In South Korea, Lee Min Ho is a well-known singer and actor.

His memorable performance as Gu Jun-pyo in the hit drama series, Boys Over Flowers, in 2009 brought him widespread recognition. This role catapulted him to stardom and made him one of the most sought-after actors in the Hallyu wave.